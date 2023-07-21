Amateur baseball roundup for July 20: Platte, Winner/Colome earn wins to open District 5B tournament

PARKSTON, S.D. — Platte’s early offense helped the fourth-seeded Killer Tomatoes earn a 16-10 first-round win over No. 5 Dimock/Emery in the District 5B tournament.

Platte jumped out to a 6-0 lead after one inning and ballooned that lead to 13-5 after three. Dimock/Emery plated three runs in the top of the sixth and eventually cut the deficit to five in the top of the seventh, but Platte held on to earn the win.

Richard Sternberg was 4-for-6 in the win with a double and a home run, as well as five runs batted in and three runs scored. The Killer Tomatoes tallied 15 hits as a team, with four other players notching multiple. Travis Gant picked up the win after working six innings with nine runs (eight earned) on 11 hits and two strikeouts.

For the Raptors, Jason Schmidt paced the offense with three hits, including a homer, and seven RBIs, while Chase Arend also added three hits. Phil Johnson was the losing pitcher, getting tabbed for 10 runs (six earned) in two innings.

Platte (11-6) will face the top-seeded Winner/Colome on Sunday, July 23, with the winner earning a bid to the state tournament, while Dimock/Emery (17-10) is tasked with the Parkston Devil Rays on Monday, July 24.

Winner/Colome 9, Parkston Devil Rays 2, in Parkston: Knotted 1-1 in the fifth, No. 1-seeded Winner/Colome erupted for a five-run frame to take a lead it didn’t surrender in a first-round win over the No. 8 Parkston Devil Rays in the District 5B tournament.

Reed Harter and Dillon Lambley each had two hits for the Pheasants, and Drew DeMers added a triple to aid the winning cause. Connor Hopkins picked up the win, firing five innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and striking out three. JJ Farner went the final four innings, surrendering one unearned run on three hits with five strikeouts.

Jake Helleloid suffered the loss after five innings of work in which he gave up five runs on six hits with four strikeouts. Austin Kerr each had three hits in the loss, including a double, while Jonah Schmidt tacked on two hits and a double.

Winner/Colome (15-4) will match up with Platte on Sunday, July 23, and the winner of that game will earn a berth to the state tournament. Parkston (5-17) faces Dimock/Emery on Monday, July 24.