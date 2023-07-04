Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Amateur baseball roundup for July 2-3: Raptors roll past Parkston Mudcats

Scores and highlights from area amateur baseball action on Sunday, July 2 and Monday, July 3.

070323.Dimock/Emery Amateur.Phil Johnson-2.JPG
Dimock/Emery's Phil Johnson delivers a pitch during an amateur baseball game against the Parkston Mudcats on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Parkston.
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 10:26 PM

PARKSTON, S.D. — A complete-game effort from Phil Johnson helped Dimock/Emery to a Sunshine League win over the Parkston Mudcats on Monday.

Johnson tossed all nine innings, earning the win as he scattered three runs on 11 hits with three walks and nine strikeouts en route to a 7-3 Raptors’ win.

The Mudcats got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning, but a three-run top of the third gave D/E a lead it didn’t relinquish. The Raptors tacked on another run in the fifth and three more in the seventh before the Mudcats scratched across a run in the bottom of the seventh and another in the bottom of the eighth.

Four different Raptors picked up multiple hits, including Drew Kitchens and Jason Schmidt, both of whom also scored twice. Sam Pischke and Doug Sudbeck each drove in a pair of runs in the win, while Parker Bollinger scored twice and doubled.

For Parkston, Jeff Harris, Nate Doering and Ryan McGinnis all had multiple hits, with Doering and McGinnis doubling, while Cole Knippling homered in the loss. Jake Weber suffered the loss on the mound, going 6 1/3 innings with seven runs on 10 hits and four walks with five strikeouts.

Dimock/Emery (12-7) takes on Alexandria on the road on Thursday, July 6, while Parkston (4-12) squares off with its in-town foe, the Parkston Devil Rays, on Thursday.

070323.Parkston Mudcats Amateur.Luke Bormann-1.JPG
1/8: Parkston Mudcats' Luke Bormann catches a fly ball along the left-field fence during an amateur baseball game against Dimock/Emery on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Parkston.
070323.Dimock/Emery vs Parkston Mudcats. Amateur-1.JPG
2/8: Parkston Mudcats' Kaleb Weber waits at second base with the ball to tag out Dimock/Emery's Sam Pischke during an amateur baseball game on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Parkston.
070323.Dimock/Emery Amateur.Jason Schmidt-1.JPG
3/8: Dimock/Emery's Jason Schmidt digs for home during an amateur baseball game against the Parkston Mudcats on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Parkston.
070323.Parkston Mudcats Amateur.Matt Malloy-1.JPG
4/8: Parkston Mudcats' Matt Malloy fields a ground ball during an amateur baseball game against Dimock/Emery on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Parkston.
070323.Dimock/Emery vs. Parkston Mudcats.Amateur-1.JPG
5/8: Parkston Mudcats' Riley Weber is tagged out at second base by Dimock/Emery's Sam Pischke during an amateur baseball game on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Parkston.
070323.Dimock/Emery Amateur.Josh Enquist-1.JPG
6/8: Dimock/Emery's Josh Enquist catches a fly ball to retire Parkston Mudcats' Luke Bormann during an amateur baseball game on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Parkston.
070323.Parkston Mudcats Amateur.Jake Weber-1.JPG
7/8: Parkston Mudcats' Jake Weber delivers a pitch during an amateur baseball game against Dimock/Emery on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Parkston.
070323.Parkston Mudcats Amateur.Braxton Wilhelm-1.JPG
8/8: Parkston Mudcats' Braxton Wilhelm fields a ball in right field during an amateur baseball game against Dimock/Emery on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Parkston.

Sunday's games

Tabor 7, Freeman 0 in Freeman: Chase Kortan tossed a complete-game, five-hit shutout for Tabor as the Bluebirds picked up a South Central League win over Freeman on Sunday. Kortan struck out six and didn’t walk a batter in the win, while also scoring twice and picking up two hits at the plate, including a double. Riley Rothschadl also had two hits, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs, two walks and a home run. Blake Schroedermeier led the way for Freeman with two hits but took the loss on the mound, giving up five runs (three earned) in five innings despite 11 strikeouts. Tabor (7-5) is on the road against Lesterville on Friday, July 7, while Freeman (7-7) faces Menno on the road on Tuesday, July 4.

Crofton 17, Parkston Devil Rays 14 in Crofton (Neb.): Despite 14 runs and 15 hits, the Parkston Devils Rays fell to Crofton (Neb.) on Sunday. Six different players had two hits for Parkston, including Landon Sudbeck, Logan Heidinger and Josh Polreis, who all picked up a double. Seth Muth was one of five pitchers for the Devil Rays, taking the loss after 3 1/3 innings with eight runs (five earned). Lathan Maibaum was 4-for-5 for Crofton with a double, a triple, four runs scored and four RBIs, while James Kayser homered. Steve Maibaum got the win on the mound. Parkston (4-12) matches up with the Parkston Mudcats on Thursday, July 6.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
