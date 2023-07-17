Amateur baseball roundup for July 16: Mustangs close regular season with emphatic win over Corsica/Stickney

CORSICA, S.D. — Two seven-run innings helped Mount Vernon take down Corsica/Stickney 17-5 in seven innings in a Sunshine League contest on Sunday.

After the Horned Frogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, the Mustangs delivered the first of their two seven-run innings in the top of the second. They tacked on three more in the fifth, and after Corsica/Stickney got a run back in each of the fifth and sixth, Mount Vernon delivered the final blow with seven more in the seventh, enacting the run rule.

Spencer Neugebauer, Koby Larson and Luke Tiesler all had three hits in the win, with Neugebauer homering as a part of his six-RBI day, while Larson doubled and drove in four runs of his own. Brady Albrecht also homered in the win, while Kade Bialas picked up the win on the mound, tossing five innings and giving up four runs on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

For the Horned Frogs, Sean Pinkerton homered and Ryan Buck had two doubles during his three-hit game. He took the loss on the mound, though, surrendering seven runs on six hits over two innings.

Mount Vernon won eight of its final nine games to end the regular season at 14-4, while Corsica/Stickney lost its 11th contest in a row to finish the regular campaign at 4-12.

Mount Vernon's Kade Bialas (12) delivers a pitch during a Sunshine League amateur baseball game against Corsica/Stickney on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Corsica. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

KWL 1, Wessington Springs 0, in Wessington Springs: Mitchell Price and Dylanger Pierson combined to hurl a three-hit shutout, as Kimball/White Lake topped Wessington Springs in a Pony Hills pitcher’s duel on Sunday. Price struck out six batters with no walks and two hits allowed in five innings and Pierson sent down a half-dozen more in four innings while yielding two walks and one hit across four innings of relief. Zak Wallner’s fourth-inning single drove in the lone run of the contest, as Eathen Gaulke scored. Terrek Butterfield, Parker DeJean and Mason Schelske combined for a solid outing for Springs, allowing six total hits and surrendering three walks with 12 strikeouts in the tough-luck loss. KWL (9-3) is on the road against Colome on Tuesday, July 17, while Wessington Springs (7-8) awaits district tournament play.

Dimock/Emery 9, Menno 7, in Menno: Dimock/Emery played seven runs in the top of the ninth to rally back and down Menno in non-league action on Sunday. The big blow of the inning came on a three-RBI double from Sam Arend, as he finished the game with two hits. Doug Sudbeck got the win after three innings of relief work in which he gave up three unearned runs and struck out four, while Logan Klaudt suffered the loss after surrendering seven ninth-inning runs. Macon Oplinger led the way for Menno at the plate with two hits and two runs scored. Dimock/Emery (16-9) hosts Wynot (Neb.) on Tuesday, July 17, in its regular-season finale, while Menno ends its regular season at 1-12.

Winner/Colome 11, Platte 2, in Winner: Winner/Colome struck early to earn a Sunshine League victory over Platte on Sunday. The Pheasants pieced together 11 hits, led by three from Derek Graesser and two from Drew DeMers and Dillon Lambley. On the mound, JJ Farner tossed eight innings, giving up two runs as he scattered nine hits and fanned four batters en route to the win. For Platte, Hunter Hewitt had two hits, and Michael Buitenbos was tabbed with the loss, giving up five runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Winner/Colome finishes the regular season at 14-4, while Platte moves to 10-6 heading into the postseason.

Alexandria 11, Parkston Devil Rays 1 (7 innings), in Alexandria: Alexandria extended its winning streak to five games with a seven-inning, Sunshine League triumph over the Parkston Devil Rays on Sunday. After being held scoreless for the first two innings, the Angels scored the game’s final 11 runs, plating multiple runs every inning from there on out despite just five hits. Alexandria drew 12 walks in the win and got a home run from Tyson Gau. Ethan Davis earned the win, tossing all seven innings and giving up just one hit — a solo home run to Josh Polreis — while striking out seven. Jay Storm took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) in four innings with five walks despite not allowing a hit. Alexandria finishes the regular campaign at 13-5, while Parkston dropped to 5-16 ahead of the district tournament.

Plankinton 6, Chamberlain 4 (Game 1), in Plankinton: Sean DeVries homered and tripled for Plankinton as the Bankers downed Chamberlain in Game 1 of a Pony Hills League doubleheader Sunday. Plankinton scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to break a 4-4 tie and take the lead late. Austin Hauge also had two hits for the Bankers, including a double, while Devin Mehlhaff pitched all seven innings in the win, striking out eight. Adam Schroeder was tabbed with the loss after giving up two runs in one inning of relief, while Evan Steiner collected two hits and a double.

Plankinton 13, Chamberlain 6 (Game 2), in Plankinton: Seven runs in the bottom of the fifth propelled Plankinton to the doubleheader sweep of Chamberlain. Plankinton scored 13 runs on eight hits, drawing 13 walks in the win, with five batters tallying two walks and eight different players picking up a hit. Ryland DeVries was the winning pitcher after going all seven innings and giving up six runs (three earned) on 10 hits with nine strikeouts. Mike Schwartz was tabbed with the loss, surrendering eight runs over five innings of relief, though seven of the runs were unearned. Dakota Munger finished 3-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs for the Mallards. Plankinton improved to 8-8 with the doubleheader sweep to end the regular season, while fell to 2-12.

Four Corners 11, Colome 1 (5 innings, Game 1), in Hayes: Four Corners scored at least one run in all five innings to pick up a Pony Hills League win in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Colome. Four Corners racked up 12 hits and limited Colome to four, as the Chaos also committed five errors.

Four Corners 13, Colome 10 (Game 2), in Hayes: Four runs in the bottom of the sixth for Four Corners helped it nab a doubleheader sweep of the Chaos. Each team collected 10 hits, with Hunter Van Nieuwenhuyse and Aaron Vomacka each homering in the loss. Colome (6-10) faces Kimball/White Lake at home Tuesday.

Madison 10, Salem 0 (7 innings), in Madison: Tyler Tappe and Brock Minnaert combined to limit Salem to three hits, as Madison downed the Cubs in Cornbelt League action on Sunday. Tappe threw the first six innings and struck out four, while Minnaert tossed a hitless inning of relief. Luke Loudenburg was tabbed with the loss for Salem after surrendering six runs in two innings, though just two were earned. Bobby Koepsell, Steve Mehlbrech and Tyler Earls each had a hit in the loss, while Heith Williams went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Madison. Salem closes its regular season at 9-13.