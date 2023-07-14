Amateur baseball roundup for July 13: Winner/Colome claims crucial Sunshine League win over Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. — In a critical bout at the top of the Sunshine League standings on Thursday night, Winner/Colome took the lead early and held on to defeat Mount Vernon 6-3 and pull level with the Mustangs for first place in the league with one regular-season game remaining.

The Pheasants strung together two runs in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth to spoil Mountain Vernon’s opportunity to clinch the top seed in the Sunshine League district tournament. Austin Calhoon delivered three hits, including an RBI single in the fifth to drive in Chandler Bakley, and Trevor Salmonson added an insurance run in the ninth with a bases-loaded walk. Connor Hopkins picked up the win, striking out nine and allowing seven hits through eight innings.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Mount Vernon countered with a two-RBI single from Eric Giblin. The Mustangs added a third run in the sixth when Taite Klumb advanced to home on a passed ball but were unable to muster a rally. In 7 1/3 innings Luke Tiesler allowed seven hits and six runs.

Both Mount Vernon (13-4) and Winner/Colome (13-4) conclude their regular seasons on Sunday, July 16, as the Mustangs travel to Corsica/Stickney, and the Pheasants host Platte.

Dimock/Emery 7, Parkston Devil Rays 5, in Emery: Despite falling behind 4-0 after the top of the first, Dimock/Emery rallied to down the Parkston Devil Rays in a Sunshine League affair on Thursday. Peyton Nash had two hits in the win, and Parker Bollinger connected on a home run. On the mound, Josh Engquist fired five innings in relief, giving up one run on three hits with seven strikeouts to earn the win, while also doubling at the plate. Jake Helleloid homered for Parkston, while Jay Storm and Jason Schmidt each picked up two hits. Ty Neugebauer took the loss after working 6 1/3 innings and giving up six runs (four earned) on seven hits with seven walks and 11 strikeouts. Dimock/Emery (15-9) has non-league action against Menno on Sunday, July 16, while Parkston (5-15) ends its regular season at Alexandria on Sunday.

Colome 2, Kimball/White Lake 1, in Kimball: Eli Vobr’s complete game spurred Colome to a Pony Hills win over Kimball/White Lake on Thursday. Vobr allowed seven hits and one run for the contest, walking two and fanning three. Riley Orel scored both runs for the Chaos, picking up two hits, walking once and swiping three bags. Caden Lenz took the tough-luck loss, also going all nine innings and giving up two runs, though just one was earned. He also struck out 10 batters. Jesse Kroupa was 3-for-3 in the loss with a double. Colome (6-8) tallied its fourth win in a row and will take on Four Corners on the road on Sunday, July 16, while KWL (8-3) faces Wessington Springs on Sunday.

Alexandria 10, Platte 0 (7 innings), in Alexandria: A combination of a strong pitching effort from Tyson Gau and at least one hit from everyone in the lineup helped Alexandria to a seven-inning Sunshine League triumph over Platte on Thursday. Gau went all seven innings, scattering two hits and striking out nine, while Michael Schoettmer picked up three hits, including a double for the Angels. For Platte, Mason Townsend had a double, and Travis Gant suffered the loss, giving up six runs over six innings of work. Each squad’s next game is its regular-season finale and comes on Sunday, July 16, as Alexandria (12-5) takes on the Parkston Devil Rays, while Platte (10-5) is at Winner/Colome.

Parkston Mudcats 13, Corsica/Stickney 2 (7 innings), in Parkston: Behind an eight-run fifth, the Parkston Mudcats surged past Corsica/Stickney in Sunshine League action on Thursday evening. Cole Knippling led the offense with four RBIs, including a two-RBI single in the third. While eight Mudcats batters combined for 10 hits, Nate Doering carried the team on the mound, giving up just four hits in seven innings. Blake Moke allowed seven hits and 10 runs through 4 1/3 innings pitched for the Horned Frogs, and Sean Pinkerton drove in an RBI double in the sixth to break the shutout. The Mudcats (6-13) finish the regular season on Monday, July 17 at home against the Menno Mad Frogs, while Corsica/Stickney (4-10) hosts Mount Vernon on Sunday, July 16.

Madison 5, Canova 4 (7 innings), in Madison: A five-run bottom of the fifth proved to be all the offense Madison needed to earn a Cornbelt League win over Canova on Thursday. The Broncos were powered offensively by Greg Biagi, who had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Brock Minnaert earned the win for Madison with four innings pitched in relief, surrendering two unearned runs on one hit with three strikeouts. Jared Miller suffered the loss on the mound, going 1 1/3 innings in relief and giving up three runs while striking out four. At the plate, he and Jack Neises each had a double to account for the two Canova hits. The Gang (11-4) are on the road at the Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks to close out the regular season on Sunday, July 16.

Four Corners 11, Plankinton 8, in Plankinton: Despite four ninth-inning runs from Plankinton, Four Corners picked up a Pony Hills win over the Bankers on Thursday. Plankinton picked up 15 hits in the loss, with six players tallying multiple, led by three from Austin Hauge, including a double. Thomas Stange was tabbed with the loss after five innings of work with seven runs on 12 hits. For Four Corners, Brad Hand and Sam Hand each had three hits, while Josh Davies picked up the win after giving up three runs through four innings. Plankinton (6-8) hosts Chamberlain on Sunday, July 16.

Yankton 8, Tabor 3, in Tabor: Yankton’s offense aided the Trappers to a South Central League win against Tabor on Thursday night. Seven different players recorded a hit for Yankton, with Will Rausch and Rugby Ryken each tallying two, one of which was a home run for Rausch. Sam Schonberg got the win, striking out seven in four innings of work in which he allowed one run. For Tabor, Nolan Carda had two hits and Chase Kortan had a double, while Beau Rothschadl was tabbed with the loss after giving up five runs (three earned) in five innings of work. Tabor closes its regular season at 7-7, and its next action will come in the District 6B tournament.

Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks 12, Salem 3, in Salem: Striking for at least one run in each of the first five innings, the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks moved past Salem in Cornbelt League action on Thursday. H/H racked up 16 hits in the win, with Devon Garry picking up three while Oscar Provacek had a double and a home run. Ole Barthel tossed a complete game to earn the win, fanning up batters and giving up three runs (one earned). For the Cubs, Jacob Vonberge tallied two of the team’s 10 hits. Tyler Earls was tabbed with the loss after four innings of work in which he gave up 11 runs, though just four were earned. Salem (9-12) is at Madison to end its regular season Sunday, July 16.