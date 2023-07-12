Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Amateur baseball roundup for July 10-11: Rays outlast Freeman in extra innings

Action from area amateur teams from Monday and Tuesday night.

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:22 PM

FREEMAN, S.D. — It took an extra frame, but four runs in the top of the 10th inning boosted the Parkston Devil Rays to a 12-8 road, non-league win over Freeman on Tuesday night.

In extras, the Rays were aided by three Blacksox errors and an RBI single by Max Scott. Then Landon Sudbeck shut down Freeman in the bottom half of the 10th, retiring the side in order on eight total pitches to pick up the win.

At the plate, Scott and Austin Kerr led the way for Parkston, each recording three hits, two runs batted in and scoring twice. Jonah Schmidt and Jake Helleloid drove in two runs apiece, as the Rays collected 16 total hits from 12 different players. Dylan Soulek struck out six batters and allowed one run in a six-inning start.

For Freeman (8-9), Jake Weier and Evan Sharberg notched two hits each, combining for three RBIs and two runs scored, as Bailey Sage added two runs. Weier was credited with the loss on the mound, pitching three innings in relief after Carter Arens went seven innings with five strikeouts in the start.

Parkston (5-14) visits Sunshine League foe Dimock/Emery on Thursday.

Mount Vernon 1, Platte 0

MITCHELL — One run in the bottom of the first inning held up as the only score of the contest, as Mount Vernon edged out Platte for a Sunshine League victory on Monday at Cadwell Park.

Deric Denning spun a complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts while yielding five hits and six walks. Spencer Neugebauer and Bradley Dean each had two hits, but it was Eric Giblin's lone base knock that plated Chase Hetland for the game's only score.

Grant Doom had two of Platte's five hits as a team. Michael Buitenbos took the tough-luck loss, tossing all eight innings and finishing with two strikeouts, one walk and six hits allowed.

Both sides are back in action Thursday, as Mount Vernon (13-3) welcomes Winner/Colome for a top-end Sunshine battle and Platte (10-4) visits Alexandria.

