Amateur baseball playoff roundup for July 28: Mount Vernon claims last Sunshine state tourney spot

PARKSTON, S.D. — Mount Vernon closed out its final chance to qualify for the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Friday night with a 15-1, seven-inning win over Corsica/Stickney at The Pond in the District 5B last-chance game.

Bradley Dean finished with two home runs, three hits and six RBIs for the Mustangs, and pitched all seven innings with five hits and one run allowed and three strikeouts. Chase Hetland had three hits and a pair of doubles, driving in four runs and Eric Giblin and Brady Albrecht each had two hits for Mount Vernon. Briggs Havlik had two hits and scored four times in the win.

Blake Moke had two hits for the Horned Frogs, who finished with five hits, and Aaron Groeneweg drove in the lone run with a solo home run in the fifth inning. Groeneweg took the loss with three hits and two earned runs allowed in two innings.

Mount Vernon qualifies for the state tournament with a 16-7 record. Corsica/Stickney finishes its season at 4-12.

Flandreau 10, Salem 0

FLANDREAU, S.D. — The Flandreau Cardinals sealed up a Class B state tournament seat on their home field Friday night, defeating Salem in the District 4B tournament.

Flandreau’s Dallas Schneiderman had three hits and drove in three runs, while Bret Severtson had two hits, two runs scored and drove in a pair, while Calvin Hegg had two hits for the Cardinals (12-9). Severtson and Schneiderman teamed up to lock up the Salem offense, with Severtson throwing five innings and allowing three hits with eight strikeouts, while Schneiderman threw two innings and allowed one hit.

The Cubs’ Luke Loudenburg picked up two singles and the team had doubles from Kyle Tuschen and Steve Mehlbrech. Bailey Mennis was tagged with the loss for the Cubs on the mound, throwing four innings and yielding nine hits and six earned runs, while Dylan Goehner covered the final two frames. Salem had four errors on defense as well, as the Cardinals scored four runs apiece in the third and fourth innings.

Salem will play in the District 4B last-chance game against Dell Rapids PBR at 3 p.m. Saturday in Flandreau. Lennox won the other District 4B matchup on Friday, a 4-0 victory over PBR to claim a spot in the 32-team state tournament field.