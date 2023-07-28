Amateur baseball playoff roundup for July 27: Parkston Mudcats advance to state

PARKSTON, S.D. — Cole Knippling drove in five runs for Parkston to power the Mudcats to the Class B state amateur baseball tournament with a 10-6 victory in the District 5B tournament on Thursday over Mount Vernon.

Tied at 2-2 in the fifth inning, Knippling connected with a three-run home run that gave the Mudcats the lead for good. Matt Malloy had four hits and scored three times and Nate Doering had a home run and three RBIs for Parkston, which also had four hits from Billy Hamilton. Brady Nolz earned the win on the mound, throwing a complete game with 14 hits and six runs allowed (four earned) and five strikeouts.

Briggs Havlik had three hits, one of six Mustangs with multiple hits. Koby Larson had two hits and two RBIs, and Luke Tiesler took the loss for Mount Vernon on the mound, throwing five innings with nine hits and five runs allowed.

The Mudcats (8-15) will advance to the Class B state tournament, which begins on Aug. 2. Mount Vernon (15-7) moves to the District 5B last-chance game, with a 6 p.m. Friday contest with Corsica/Stickney for the final state bid from the Sunshine League.

Parkston's Matt Malloy throws toward first base in an attempt to turn a double play against Mount Vernon during a state tournament qualifying game at the District 5B amateur baseball tournament on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Parkston. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Corsica/Stickney 11, Parkston Devil Rays 5

PARKSTON, S.D. — Behind three-run frames in the first and third innings, Corsica/Stickney took early control and held down the Parkston Devil Rays in District 5B tournament play on Thursday night.

With the win, the Horned Frogs will face Mount Vernon on Friday for the final bid out of the Sunshine League.

Corsica/Stickney's Caleb Christ whips a sidearm throw toward first base for an out during a District 5B amateur baseball tournament elimination game against the Parkston Devil Rays on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Parkston. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Luke Bamberg and Caleb Christ each had three-hit nights to lead the Horned Frogs, as Bamberg and Kiefer Johnson both hit home runs and drove in three runs apiece. On the mound, Blake Moke went the distance, registering 10 strikeouts while allowing eight hits, five walks and two earned runs.

Jay Storm got the start for the Rays, striking out two batters in his lone inning of work, while Jake Helleloid picked up duties on the mound starting in the third inning, striking out eight over six innings. Storm and Helleloid also combined to account for five of the Rays’ eight hits and each drove in a run, as did TJ Schmidt.

Parkston’s season concludes at 5-19.

H/H Gamecocks 16, Salem 15

FLANDREAU, S.D. — In a wild contest, the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks’ Loren Jacobson had an RBI single in the ninth inning to earn a walk-off win over Salem in the District 4B championship game and advance to the Class B state amateur baseball tournament.

The game had eight lead changes, 28 total hits, 18 walks, five hit batters and nine pitchers. After a 5-5 first inning, Salem led 8-6 going to the bottom of the seventh inning, with the Gamecocks then scoring four times for a 10-8 lead, only to see the teams swap five-run innings again, with H/H leading 15-13 before the ninth inning. Salem scored twice in the ninth to tie the game at 15-all, and the Gamecocks loaded the bases with a single, a walk and a hit batter before Jacobson’s RBI single.

Devon Garry drove in four runs and Broc Haldeman and Brandon McKnight each had three hits for H/H (13-12), while Oscar Pravacek and Noah Vettrus had home runs. McKnight was the winning pitcher for the Gamecocks by pitching the ninth inning.

For the Cubs, Steve Mehlbrech had three hits and six RBIs, while Jacob Vonberge had five RBIs, including a home run. Kyle Tuschen drove in three runs and Bobby Koepsell, Cole Cheeseman and Brian Duxberry scored three times each. Raygen Randall was the losing pitcher, allowing the winning run to reach base in the ninth inning.

Salem (10-15) gets another chance to qualify for the state tournament against the host Cardinals at 8 p.m. Friday in Flandreau.

Menno 5, Wynot (Neb.) 3

CROFTON, Neb. — Menno completed its run to the Class B state amateur baseball tournament with a win in District 6B play on Thursday night.

Wynot led 3-2 after the first inning but Menno scored one run each in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings. Menno, which was the last of the six seeded teams in the tournament and were 1-11 in South Central League play, outhit Wynot by a 13-7 margin.

Dustin Livingston had three hits and knocked in two runs for the Mad Frogs, with two hits each from Dylan Lehr, Tate Gale, Preston Gall and Tyler Miller. Macon Oplinger earned the win with five innings in relief, with three hits and zero runs allowed. Doug Hall threw four innings to open the game with four hits and three runs allowed.

Wynot had two hits each from Landon Wieseler, Jalen Wieseler and Jackson Sudbeck. Sudbeck threw seven innings of relief and took the loss, with eight hits and three runs allowed with seven strikeouts.

Menno (3-13) will be one of the 32 teams in the Class B state field, with the event beginning on Aug. 2, while Wynot will not advance.

Lesterville 6, Freeman 3

CROFTON, Neb. — In a game for the final District 6B state tournament berth between two of the top-three seeds, South Central League champion Lesterville held off Freeman for a berth to the Class B state amateur baseball tournament.

The Broncs’ Ethan Wishon pitched seven innings for the win, allowing six hits, two runs and striking out 10. Andy Dollarshell had a home run for Lesterville and drove in two runs, while Cameron Schlitz drove in a pair of runs.

Trey Christensen took the loss for the Blacksox, allowing eight hits and three earned runs in four innings. Mace Plucker had a two-hit game for Freeman, which struck out 11 times as a team and committed four errors.

Lesterville awaits its spot in the Class B state bracket, which begins Aug. 2 in Mitchell. Freeman’s season ends at 9-11.

