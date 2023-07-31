Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Amateur baseball Old Timers Game canceled for 2023

The South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association's annual Old Timers Game, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 2, has been canceled for 2023.

Cadwell_Park_base.jpg
Cadwell Park. (Republic file photo)
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 12:47 PM

SDABA President Dale Weber said the outing has been canceled due to not having enough participants committed.

The game, geared toward senior-age former baseball players, usually takes place on the afternoon of the opening day of the amateur tournament and serves as a reunion for players to share old stories.

The 91st annual South Dakota state amateur baseball tournament starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and will run through Sunday, Aug. 13 at Cadwell Park.

