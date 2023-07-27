Plankinton stymies Chamberlain, advances to state amateur tournament

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — Plankinton claimed the final spot from the Pony Hills League on Wednesday night to the Class B state tournament.

The Bankers secured their spot on Wednesday night at Greig Field, blanking Chamberlain 4-0 in the District 3B tournament last-chance game to become the district's final representative at the Class B tournament next week in Mitchell.

Pitcher Drew Gerlach stymied the Mallards’ lineup, striking out seven and allowing four hits through eight innings pitched. He received early run support, as Plankinton scored two runs in the first.

Back-to-back first-inning walks from Gerlach and Griffin Tobin set up a run off a passed ball, and an RBI single from Hunter Pranger made it 2-0. An RBI double from Blaine Bohr gave the Bankers a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning, and an RBI single from Thomas Stange made it 4-0.

Pranger led the Bankers' offense with two hits, and RBI and a run. Strange, Gerlach, Bohr and Devin Mehlhaff also chipped in hits. For Chamberlain, starter Adam Schroeder went eight innings, striking out three and allowing five hits. Ian Anderson, Kyle Forester, Mike Schwartz and Evan Steiner mustered hits in the scoreless effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bankers improve to 10-9 on the season and the Mallards finish the year at 3-14. Along with Plankinton, Four Corners, Kimball/White Lake and Wessington Springs will represent District 3B in the state tournament.