Sports

Plankinton stymies Chamberlain, advances to state amateur tournament

Bankers claim the last bid from the Pony Hills League.

062923 Plank WS Thomas Stange.JPG
Plankinton's Thomas Stange takes a swing at a pitch during a Pony Hills League amateur baseball game on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Plankinton.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 9:55 PM

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — Plankinton claimed the final spot from the Pony Hills League on Wednesday night to the Class B state tournament.

The Bankers secured their spot on Wednesday night at Greig Field, blanking Chamberlain 4-0 in the District 3B tournament last-chance game to become the district's final representative at the Class B tournament next week in Mitchell.

Pitcher Drew Gerlach stymied the Mallards’ lineup, striking out seven and allowing four hits through eight innings pitched. He received early run support, as Plankinton scored two runs in the first.

7-20-23AmateurBaseballPlattevsDimock-Emery-51.jpg
Sports
Scoreboard: Follow the 2023 amateur baseball district playoffs
The road to Mitchell and the Class B state amateur tournament begins with the district playoffs.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic

Back-to-back first-inning walks from Gerlach and Griffin Tobin set up a run off a passed ball, and an RBI single from Hunter Pranger made it 2-0. An RBI double from Blaine Bohr gave the Bankers a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning, and an RBI single from Thomas Stange made it 4-0.

Pranger led the Bankers' offense with two hits, and RBI and a run. Strange, Gerlach, Bohr and Devin Mehlhaff also chipped in hits. For Chamberlain, starter Adam Schroeder went eight innings, striking out three and allowing five hits. Ian Anderson, Kyle Forester, Mike Schwartz and Evan Steiner mustered hits in the scoreless effort.

The Bankers improve to 10-9 on the season and the Mallards finish the year at 3-14. Along with Plankinton, Four Corners, Kimball/White Lake and Wessington Springs will represent District 3B in the state tournament.

By Mitchell Republic
