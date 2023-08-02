A team-by-team look at the 32 Class B state amateur baseball qualifiers

MITCHELL — Thirty-one games in 12 days involving 32 teams.

The state’s annual small-town baseball festival returns to Cadwell Park for 2023, with each team dreaming of a championship run and five wins to claim a state title.

Before then, starting Wednesday in Mitchell, let’s take a team-by-team look at the entire 32-team field:

Akron (Iowa) Rebels

The Akron Rebels will follow a well-worn path to Cadwell Park, making their fifth state tournament appearance in the last six seasons and 13th in the last 17 seasons.

The 2023 Rebels were the beneficiary of Garretson’s disqualification from postseason play, moving the fifth-seeded Rebels to the championship game against Elk Point on July 29, which was won by Elk Point by an 11-1 score.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rebels’ past success includes a trip to the 2015 semifinals. Akron played Milbank in the first round in 2022 and lost 8-4.

Akron will play in Thursday’s leadoff game at 11 a.m., taking on Tabor, the No. 2 finisher in the South Central League during the regular season.

Alexandria's Jed Schmidt delivers a pitch during an amateur baseball game against the Parkston Mudcats on June 6, 2023, in Parkston. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Alexandria Angels

For the 13th consecutive season, the Alexandria Angels will appear in the Class B state amateur baseball tournament. And for the fourth time in five years, they will come in off a District 5B title.

The Angels (16-5) defeated Mount Vernon 6-5 in the semifinals to claim a state berth and then defeated Winner/Colome for the second year in a row in the district final by 5-3 margin. It was the Angels’ eighth district title in 11 years. Since the start of June, Alexandria has a 13-3 record.

At the plate, Tyson Gau led the team in hitting with a .400 average during the regular season, knocking in 11 RBIs and scoring 16 times. Jordan Gau hit .396 with 14 RBIs, and Cole Wenande led the team with 21 runs scored and four home runs on a .351 average.

On the mound, Jed Schmidt has led the Angels in innings pitched (41) and strikeouts (56) with a 2.20 ERA. Tyson Gau has thrown 33 innings with 27 strikeouts and a 4.09 ERA and Ethan Davis has tossed 31 innings, not including his eight-inning outing in the district title game where he struck out six. Gau, Davis and Schmidt each earned a pitching victory in the district tournament in Parkston.

In the 2022 tournament, Alexandria reached the quarterfinals, with wins over Wessington Springs and Platte before dropping a 9-6 decision to Lennox.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria will take on Clark in the first round of this year’s tournament at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. Potentially looming in the second round is a matchup with Canova, as the two teams met for the 2020 championship and in the 2021 first round, both won by the Angels.

Action from the 2022 South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament game against the Tabor Bluebirds and the Canova Gang on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Canova Gang

Canova comes back to the Class B state tournament for the sixth consecutive year and in the midst of a strong run of success, which included the 2018 championship, the 2019 semifinals and the 2020 state runner-up finish.

The Gang assured their spot in the state tournament with a 10-7 district tournament win over Flandreau in the semifinals on July 25, before falling 9-3 in the championship game to the Dell Rapids Mudcats.

Among the Gang members with at least 40 at bats, five have an average upward of .370, including two — Jared Miller and Justin Miller — eclipsing the .500 threshold. Jared leads Canova in average (.560), home runs (four), RBIs (28), runs (28) and walks drawn (12), while Justin’s .509 average is second and he paces the squad in hits (29) and doubles (11).

With 30 innings pitched and a 3-0 record, Kendall Gassman is a top option for the Gang on the mound, as is Derek Miller, who has a 1.64 ERA and team-high 26 strikeouts across 25 2/3 innings to go with a 3-1 record.

Canova won its first-round game in 2022, a 3-2 battle with Tabor before being bested by Cornbelt League rival Lennox 6-5 in the second round.

Canova will open the Friday night session with a 5:30 p.m. contest with the first-year Elkton Snappers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark Traders

After missing the tournament in 2022, the Clark Traders return to Mitchell in 2023, picking up their status as a state tournament regular. The Traders were the No. 4 seed in the District 1B tournament and qualified for state with an 8-7 win over Elkton and finishing 2-1 in districts. This marks Clark’s 18th appearance in the last 20 state tournaments.

The Traders have been led at the plate by Rhett Florey, who is hitting .465 and has drove in 21 runs on the season. Brent Griffith has hit .388 with 17 RBIs and Grayson Florey leads the team in runs scored with 24. On the mound, Hudson Fuller leads the team in innings pitched with 45, along with 50 strikeouts and a 4.76 ERA. Wesley Jones has 36 strikeouts in 28 innings and Jay Huber has a 3.37 ERA in 13 innings.

Clark will take on perennial Sunshine League power Alexandria in the first round on Friday.

LATEST AMATEUR BASEBALL COVERAGE







Crofton (Neb.) Bluejays

Always a tough out on the field, Crofton returned to the top of the District 6B tournament and picked up its third district title in the last four seasons, winning on the Bluejays’ home field.

A 13-year streak of qualifying for the Class B state amateur tournament for Crofton came to an end in 2022 but the Bluejays return in 2023, finding their postseason form again after District 6B play. After a 4-8 season in the South Central League and a sixth-place finish, Crofton assured itself of a spot in the Class B state tournament with wins over Wynot and top-seeded Lesterville in the District 6B tournament, followed up by an 8-4 win over Tabor for the district championship.

Crofton will take on a Cornbelt League foe in the first round on Saturday afternoon, a 1 p.m. contest with the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks. Crofton faced the other Hartford/Humboldt squad on June 17 in the Cornbelt/Sunshine Showdown, a 9-0 win over the Wood Ducks in Parkston.

Dell Rapids Mudcats

The two-time defending champion Dell Rapids Mudcats return to Cadwell Park in search of a three-peat as the District 4B tournament champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

En route to their first district tournament title since 2017, the top-seeded Mudcats (21-4) took out fellow state qualifiers Madison and Lennox before dispatching Canova in the championship game by a 9-3 score.

Anchored by the arms of reigning tournament MVP Dalton Lehnen, Kris Regas and Dalton Allen to pair with big bats such as Kole Zimmerman, Ty Hoglund, Chad Hunt and Mark Abrahamson, the Mudcats averaged 10.4 runs per game during the season.

During last season’s run to the state title, the Mudcats defeated Northville, Salem, Dimock/Emery in the Class B state tournament in 2022, before a 7-2 win over Winner/Colome in the semifinals and a 5-2 victory over Garretson in the championship.

The Mudcats open this year’s state tournament with a 1 p.m. Thursday contest against Lennox/Chancellor/Worthing.

Dell Rapids PBR

Dell Rapids PBR made sure its baseball-proud community was represented with a pair of state-tournament teams with its efforts in the District 4B tournament.

Dell Rapids (11-11) locked up a trip to the Class B tournament with a 3-2 win in the District 4B last-chance game over Salem. Riley Calhoon and Riley Hoffman helped spur PBR at the top of the lineup and Brett Mogen threw a complete game to send PBR to state. The two teams played in the last-chance game in 2022, when the Cubs kept PBR out of the state tournament.

In last year’s tournament, PBR was represented by Weston Hansen, who was picked up by crosstown rival Dell Rapids Mudcats in their championship run and landed on the Class B all-tournament team.

No other first-round matchup has as much championship history between them as Dell Rapids PBR and the Parkston Mudcats, which will meet at 11 a.m. Sunday. PBR has nine Class B state championships all-time, with their last in 2007, while Parkston has won three all-time, including Mudcats titles in 2012 and 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Action from the District 5B tournament between the Platte Killer Tomatoes and the Dimock/Emery Raptors on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Dimock/Emery Raptors

With a 19-10 record and a solid finish in the Sunshine League and District 5B, the Dimock/Emery Raptors return to the state tournament in 2023 looking to make another run at Cadwell Park.

After a first-round district loss to Platte, the Raptors got a pair of strong pitching efforts for a 3-0 win over the Parkston Devil Rays and a 2-1 win over Mount Vernon to assure their state spot, with Phil Johnson and Jason Schmidt pitching complete games in both contests.

At the plate, Schmidt led the team with a .415 batting average, a team-best four home runs and 21 RBIs. Sam Pischke has driven in 26 runs and Peyton Nash has hit .382 with 22 RBIs, while Drew Kitchens has a team-best 31 hits and 30 runs scored.

Josh Engquist led the Raptors in innings on the mound at 60 2/3, with 50 strikeouts, while Johnson has a 6-1 record with 57 1/3 innings and a 2.44 ERA and 39 strikeouts. Schmidt has a 2.47 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings.

In 2022, Dimock/Emery rattled off a pair of wins over Cornbelt League foes Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks and Salem before falling to a third, eventual state champion Dell Rapids Mudcats by a 2-1 score in the quarterfinals.

Dimock/Emery will take on Northern Plains League foe Miller/Wessington in a 5:30 p.m. Saturday game in the first round.

Elk Point Colt 45s

Back in the state tournament for the first time since 2021, Elk Point makes its return as the District 7B champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Colt 45s, seeded third ahead of the district tournament, secured the top qualifying spot from the State Line League by virtue of an 11-1 seven-inning win over Akron (Iowa) in the title game. Elk Point also defeated state qualifiers Larchwood and Lennox/Chancellor/Worthing in earlier rounds of the tournament.

Elk Point takes on Kimball/White Lake in the first round of the tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It is nearly the exact same position the two teams played during the 2021 tournament, which was an 8-1 win for KWL.

Elkton Snappers

New to the South Dakota amateur baseball scene, the Elkton Snappers qualified for the state tournament in its inaugural year. The Snappers (5-10) reached the District 1B last-chance game and took down the Castlewood Monarchs 16-9 on July 26 in Clark to secure their spot.

As for the team leaders, Billy Stuefen posted a .538 average with seven RBIs to lead the Snappers through the district tournament, while Logan Kuehl wasn’t far behind with a .500 average, six doubles, and five RBIs. Aiden Erickson went .389 over a team-high 22 plate appearances in the tournament, matching Stuefen with seven hits, including a home run, and four RBIs.

Eliezer Burgos and Steve Erickson were behind Elkton’s winning efforts on the mound in the postseason, as Burgos sent down 11 batters on strikes in a complete game effort and Erickson allowed four hits and two earned runs across seven innings.

As a state tournament first-timer, the Snappers get a worthy first-round opponent with Canova, a team that has more than 100 state tournament wins all-time. They meet at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Cadwell Park.

Flandreau's Beau Severtson connects for a base hit during the first round of the 2022 Class B state amateur baseball tournament against Menno on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. Branden Hull / Mitchell Republic

Flandreau Cardinals

For the 11th year in a row, the Flandreau Cardinals qualified for the state tournament out of the District 4B and the Cornbelt League. The Cardinals (12-9) sealed their spot in the state tournament with a 10-0 win over Salem in the District 4B tournament.

At the plate, Bret Severtson leads the team in RBIs with 16 and is hitting .328, while Grant Hieb is hitting .375 and has scored 16 runs, while Luke Gassman has hit .441 on the season.

Severtson led the team in innings pitched at 37 with a 1.94 ERA and 38 strikeouts to only five walks. Dallas Schneiderman threw 30 innings with a 1.50 ERA and 30 strikeouts, while Kasen Grengs has thrown 27 2/3 innings for the Cardinals.

Flandreau, which finished second in Class B in 2018 and 2021, played two games at the 2022 state tournament, a 7-2 win over Menno in the first round and a 2-1 loss to Kimball/White Lake in the second round.

The Cardinals will face Lake Norden at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the opening session of games.

Action from the District 3B amateur baseball championship game against the Four Corners and the Kimball/White Lake on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chamberlain. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Four Corners

The ever-consistent Four Corners baseball team earned the regular-season title in the Pony Hills League with an 11-4 record and won the District 3B title, as well. The Hayes-based squad defeated Wessington Springs 7-6 in 10 innings to seal a state spot and then defeated Kimball/White Lake 6-2 in the championship game on July 25. Once again, it is the westernmost Class B state participant in 2023, with its home ballpark located 190 miles west of Mitchell.

During the season, Four Corners was led at the plate by Sam Hand, who hit .400 and had 19 RBIs. Nathan Hainy hit .415 and Justin Lester hit .409, while Andrew McCloud hit .379 and posted a team-best 20 runs scored.

On the mound, Noah Hainy recorded a 2.17 ERA in 29 innings and struck out 48 opposing batters, while Josh Davies threw 31 1/3 innings with a .244 batting average against.

Four Corners made the 2022 tournament and dropped a 5-4 decision to Salem in the first round. For 2023, Four Corners will match up with Mount Vernon in the first round of the tournament at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks

The Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks return to the state tournament for the fourth time in the last six seasons out of the Cornbelt League. After a 10-8 season in league play, the Gamecocks (13-12) assured their spot with a shootout victory over Salem 16-15 on July 27 in the district tournament.

For the season, Brandon McKnight led the Gamecocks with a .421 average, while teammate Broc Haldeman has hit .407. Joe Hanisch has a team-leading 25 RBIs and is hitting .366. Oscar Pravacek has a team-best five home runs and has smacked 22 RBIs. The team averaged 8.2 runs per game during the season and hit .292 as a team.

Cole Barthel led the team in innings pitched with 59 2/3 innings and a 5-2 record. Seth Christiansen posted 50 2/3 innings with only 26 hits allowed and a 3.19 ERA.

In the 2022 tournament, H/H took a 13-0 loss to Dimock/Emery in the first round. H/H takes on Crofton in the second game on Saturday, a 1 p.m. contest in Mitchell.

Action from the District 3B amateur baseball championship game against the Four Corners and the Kimball/White Lake on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chamberlain. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Kimball/White Lake Nationals

Kimball/White Lake returns to Cadwell Park for the fifth consecutive year after another solid season in the Pony Hills League.

The Nationals finished second in the Pony Hills standings with a record of 10-5 and with an overall record of 11-6 following a 6-2 loss in the district championship to Four Corners.

The Nationals reached the quarterfinals in the 2022 tournament, picking up wins over the Castlewood Monarchs and Flandreau before dropping a 12-2 decision against Winner/Colome. Starting pitcher Zak Wallner was a big factor in those two wins, pitching complete games in both and throwing 22 strikeouts in 18 2/3 state tournament innings.

KWL will take on Elk Point in the first round in a 7:30 p.m. Saturday contest.

Lake Norden Lakers

Carrying the flag for Hamlin County in this year’s Class B amateur tournament, Lake Norden returns to Mitchell for the fifth consecutive season.

The Lakers (15-4) enter the tournament on a five-game win streak, which included a 12-2 win over Clark on July 23 to assure Lake Norden a spot in the state tournament and a 10-0 win over Volga in the District 1B championship on July 27. Lake Norden had the No. 1 seed in the district tournament after a strong season in the Eastern Dakota League.

Mitchell Noem led the team in hitting during the season with a .463 mark at the plate, with 18 RBIs and 18 runs scored. Jackson Noem hit .458 with 21 RBIs and Kale Stevenson had a team-best 26 runs scored and a .317 mark at the plate, while hitting a Laker-leading five home runs.

On the mound, Jordon Johnson led the Lakers with 45 innings pitched with a 5-1 record on the season. He has 68 strikeouts and a 2.33 ERA. Nicolai Arbach has a 3-0 record, an ERA of 0.95 on the season in 22 innings pitched and 38 strikeouts. Arbach allowed only three hits and no runs over seven innings in the district title pitching effort.

Lake Norden reached last season’s Round of 16, with a 5-3 first round win over Freeman followed by a 4-3 loss to Winner/Colome. The Lakers drew Flandreau in the first round for a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday matchup.

Larchwood (Iowa) second baseman Chase Vander Feen lays down a bunt during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament round of 16 contest against the Dell Rapids Mudcats on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Cadwell Park. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds

Finishing as the champions in the State Line League during the regular season, Larchwood comes into the state tournament again for 2023, extending a two-decade streak of consistency in amateur baseball.

Larchwood (16-5) was 1-1 in the district tournament, taking a 10-3 loss to Elk Point and then won 17-11 over Lennox/Chancellor/Worthing.

Micah Linn and Keaton Grevengoed, who each have plenty of state tournament experience, lead the Diamonds offense again. Linn is hitting .391 on the season with 15 RBIs and 21 runs scored, while Grevenegoed had 28 RBIs and is hitting .387. Cody Groskruetz has a team-best five home runs, 20 RBIs and a .500 average, with a .582 on-base percentage.

The Diamonds have strong pitching, with a 2.01 team ERA on the season. Brian Wede leads the team in innings pitched with 33, allowing hitters to bat .180 against him with 30 strikeouts to only three walks and a 2.45 ERA. Isaac Horigan has thrown 29 innings with 31 strikeouts and a 2.48 ERA, while Kyle Jensen has thrown 27 2/3 innings with a 1.61 ERA and 28 strikeouts.

Larchwood, which played in the semifinals in 2015 and the title game in 2017, reached the second round in 2022 after a 3-2 win over Volga and then lost 4-3 to Winner/Colome in the Round of 16.

Larchwood will meet up with Wessington Springs in the first round for an 11 a.m. Saturday contest.

LCW Dirt Devils

Making the state tournament for the first time, Lennox/Chancellor/Worthing was among the biggest beneficiaries of the rearranging of the District 7B bracket after Garretson was disqualified for the remainder of the postseason. The Dirt Devils (4-17) were founded in 2020 and play in the State Line League, where LCW was the No. 4 seed.

At the plate, Nick Zabel leads the way for the Dirt Devils with a .320 average and nine RBIs. Wyatt Adam has a team-best 10 RBIs on the season, Brett Duncan is hitting .357 on the season, as well.

On the pitching front, Zach Schrank has a team-best 29 2/3 innings on the mound, while striking out 34 opposing batters, while Troy Smith has thrown 17 1/3 innings and has allowed opponents a .226 batting average. Adam is the team leader in ERA at 3.52 in 7 2/3 innings.

With both teams already assured of a spot in the state tournament by the time they played on July 29, LCW dropped its final game of the District 7B tournament to host Larchwood, a 17-11 shootout.

LCW will take on two-time defending champion Dell Rapids Mudcats at 1 p.m. Thursday to open state play.

Lennox's Walker Hultgren dives into home plate against the Alexandria Angels during the Class B state amateur baseball quarterfinals on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Cadwell Park. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Lennox Only One Alpacas

Lennox Only One comes to the Class B state tournament off a run to the state semifinals in 2022.

The Alpacas assured themselves a spot in the field with a win over Dell Rapids PBR on July 28 by a 4-0 score. Lennox (15-9) enjoyed one of the shootouts of the year, posting a 25-19 win over the Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks on July 9, in which the Alpacas logged 29 hits, including six in the game from Brandon Fodness.

The Alpacas have gotten a boost from Lennox products JD Kirschner and Walker Hultgren, both of whom have recent college experience at Dakota State. Hultgren had seven hits in last year’s state tournament, while Drew Sweeter also returns as one of the top dual threats at the plate and on the mound for another season.

Lennox’s 2022 run included wins over Wynot, Canova and Alexandria before falling 7-2 to Garretson in the semifinal round.

Lennox Only One plays in Game No. 1 of the 37-game event at Cadwell Park, a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday matchup against Milbank.

Lesterville Broncs

After missing out in 2022, Lesterville sealed a state tournament berth in 2023 after having the top Class B record in the South Central League. In the district tournament, Lesterville had a 6-3 win over Freeman to clinch their spot for the fifth time in the last seven seasons.

The Broncs (15-7) were 9-3 in the SCL finishing only behind Class A Yankton, which was 10-2. Lesterville led the league in runs scored per game, averaging nearly nine per contest, and carried the No. 1 seed into the District 6B tournament for the second consecutive season.

One of the Broncs’ top players this season has been Ethan Wishon, the former Yankton product who was an all-Great Plains Athletic Conference selection in the spring for Mount Marty. Wishon earned the win in the Broncs’ state-clinching game.

Lesterville will take on Platte in the first game on Friday, an 11 a.m. showdown.

Madison Broncos

Madison returns to Mitchell for the Class B state tournament, the sixth appearance in the last seven seasons.

Madison (11-12) finished eighth in the 10-team Cornbelt League during the season with a 7-11 record. The Broncos locked up their state berth with a 10-6 win over Dell Rapids PBR in the District 4B tournament on July 27.

Mitch McNary leads the Broncos with .387 average, while former state tournament batting champion Matt Burpee has posted a .516 on-base percentage. Tyler Tappe has a team-best 13 RBIs, and Logan Allbee has hit a pair of home runs and scored 15 runs and stolen nine bases.

On the mound, Tappe has thrown a team-best 54 innings with a 3.50 ERA and 72 strikeouts. Brock Minnaert has tossed 34 2/3 innings and has a 4.93 ERA for Madison.

In the 2022 state bracket, Madison defeated the Plankinton Gold Sox by a 6-2 score before falling in the second round to Garretson by an 11-1 margin.

After playing in Game No. 1 in 2022, Madison will have the long wait to open state tournament play, taking on Volga at 1 p.m. Sunday in the final first-round game.

Action from an amateur baseball game between Menno and Tabor on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Tabor. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Menno Mad Frogs

The Menno Mad Frogs did again in 2023 what they have made a habit of in recent seasons, slipping through the District 6B postseason and into the state tournament field.

For the second consecutive season, Menno was the last seed in the South Central League, finishing with a 1-11 record. But the Frogs (3-13) pulled a 14-11 upset of Freeman in the district playoffs and earned a 5-3 win over Wynot to claim the last bid from the District 6B tournament and assure themselves a state spot for a second consecutive season with three total wins.

Dylan Lehr, Spencer Schultz, Tate Gale, Dustin Livingston and Macon Oplinger led the Frogs offense, with Doug Hall, Oplinger and Jamison Kleinsasser handling the pitching in the Menno district wins.

Menno was bounced in the first round of the 2022 tournament, falling 7-2 to Flandreau. This year, the Mad Frogs will take on Northville at 1 p.m. Friday first-round game in Mitchell. Menno’s last state tournament win came against a Northern Plains League foe, a 10-8 first-round win over Redfield Dairy Queen in 2021.

Milbank Firechiefs

In the Class B state tournament for the 14th consecutive season, Milbank will be the northeastern-most participant in this year’s state tournament and well used to the 180-mile one-way trip to Mitchell.

As the No. 2 seed entering the tournament, Milbank (12-8) went 2-1 in the district tournament and qualified via a 4-0 win over the Castlewood Monarchs on July 24.

The big bat of Merik Junker powers the Firechiefs’ offense with a .426 average with six home runs, 16 RBIs and 12 runs scored, as Mitch Quade has a .366 average and team-best .471 on-base percentage in addition to a team-high 20 RBIs.

Dom Boerger is Milbank’s workhorse on the mound, piling up 115 strikeouts against just 13 hits, three walks and three runs (zero earned) across 52 innings pitched for a 5-1 record. Brady Krause and Taylor Boerger have also tossed at least 29 2/3 innings for the Firechiefs, with the latter posting a 1.82 ERA and 4-0 record.

The Firechiefs reached the second round in 2022, defeating Akron in the first round and then falling 3-2 to Mount Vernon.

Milbank will take the field at Cadwell Park first, taking on Lennox Only One at 5:30 p.m. The time slot will feel familiar for the Firechiefs, who played in the first game of the 2021 tournament, winning 8-4 over Platte.

Miller/Wessington Outlaws

Miller/Wessington finished third in the District 2B tournament but by virtue of the disqualification of district champion Redfield Dairy Queen, that opened up the Outlaws to claim one of the two state qualifying positions from the Northern Plains League.

Miller/Wessington returns to the state tournament for the first time since 2018, when it represented the Pony Hills League. In that 2018 tournament, the Outlaws reached the second round, defeating Northville in the first round before a Round of 16 loss to Milbank.

The Outlaws left the Pony Hills for the Northern Plains prior to the 2022 season, adding another much-needed squad to the league of Aberdeen area teams.

Miller/Wessington will face Dimock/Emery at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Cadwell Park in the opening round.

Action from a Sunshine League amateur baseball game between Winner/Colome and Mount Vernon on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Mount Vernon. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Mount Vernon Mustangs

Following up on a run to the quarterfinals in 2022, Mount Vernon returns looking for more in 2023.

Behind a 14-4 regular-season record, the Mustangs finished second in the Sunshine League standings. The District 5B tournament proved tricky, as Mount Vernon dropped three-straight contests after a quarterfinal win, leaving state tournament qualification up to the last-chance game (a 15-1 win).

Spencer Neugebauer leads the squad in average (.455), hits (45), runs (26) and RBIs (22), alongside Koby Larson, Eric Giblin, Bradley Dean and Brady Albrecht, who all own averages upward of .350 for the season.

Four Mustangs — Luke Tiesler, Deric Denning, Dean and Kade Bialas — have pitched at least 20 innings this season. Denning and Dean lead the way with ERAs of 1.11 and 2.12, respectively, and have combined for a win-loss record of 10-2.

The Mustangs will make the short trip over to Cadwell Park at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for their first-round matchup against Pony Hills League champion Four Corners.

Northville Merchants

Northville assured itself a spot in the Class B tournament with a win in the second-place game for District 2B, a 4-3 win over Miller/Wessington on July 27 in Groton, where Josh McQuarie had the decisive RBI single in the seventh inning. With the disqualification of Redfield Dairy Queen, Northville was bumped up to district champion status for District 2B, getting priority in the 32-team state bracket draw.

For the season, Ben Fischbach leads the team with a .577 batting average. Greg Heyne has hit .429 and has driven in 10 runs and Jeremiah Maxfield is hitting .407 on the season. Maxfield leads the team in innings pitched with 25 2/3 innings, yielding a .243 batting average against with 30 strikeouts and a 3.27 ERA. Bryan Weber has pitched 19 1/3 innings and a 3.98 ERA for the Merchants.

Northville was on the wrong end of a 7-0 decision against eventual state champion Dell Rapids Mudcats in the first round in 2022. For the 2023 tournament, Northville will take on Menno in the first round in a green-clad matchup scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Parkston Mudcats

The Parkston Mudcats were seeded seventh in the District 5B tournament but picked up a pair of victories to get to the Class B state tournament for the first time since 2020. Playing on their home field, the Mudcats (8-15) sealed their state trip with a 10-6 win over Mount Vernon on July 27. Parkston finished the Sunshine League schedule with a 3-11 record, tied for sixth in the standings.

Statistically, Jeff Harris led the Mudcats in hitting with a .448 average, along with 22 RBIs and 26 runs scored. Billy Hamilton hit .426 and Riley Weber hit .391 on the season, as well. Cole Knippling led the Mudcats with six home runs and 28 RBIs.

Jake Weber took on the lion’s share of the innings on the mound for the Mudcats, throwing 58 2/3 innings with 46 strikeouts and a 5.13 ERA. Nate Doering threw 26 2/3 innings with a 4.46 ERA, while Dakota Wesleyan baseball player Braxton Wilhelm and Jeff Harris each logged 25-plus innings. Brady Nolz, one of the key pitchers in Parkston’s title-winning efforts in 2012 and 2015, put together a complete-game effort in his only pitching appearance of the season in the Mudcats’ state-clinching victory on July 27.

The Mudcats will take on Dell Rapids PBR at 11 a.m. Sunday in the final session of the first round at Cadwell Park.

Plankinton shortstop Hunter Pranger makes a throw across the diamond during a Pony Hills League amateur baseball game on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Plankinton. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Plankinton Bankers

This year’s Bankers sport a new-look roster, with a number of former Plankinton Gold Sox moving over and bringing Plankinton back to one amateur team. It’s the 11th consecutive state tournament appearance for the Bankers. Despite the significant turnover, the Bankers finished third in the Pony Hills League standings with a record of 8-7.

By virtue of their slot in the District 3B bracket, Plankinton played four games in the district tournament, earning qualification with a 4-0 win over Chamberlain, a team the Bankers lost to in the first round, in a last-chance contest.

Last season, both the Bankers and Gold Sox played and fell on the opening night of the state tournament, with the Bankers on the wrong end of a 13-0 contest with Garretson.

Plankinton will face off with Winner/Colome in the first round for a 5:30 p.m. Thursday game. The teams last faced off in the state tournament in the 2019 quarterfinals, when Winner/Colome won 11-1 and ended the Bankers’ 20-2 season.

Platte's Sheldon Gant fields a ball during a District 5B tournament game against Dimock/Emery on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Platte Killer Tomatoes

After a solid season in the Sunshine League, Platte returns to the Class B state field for the fourth consecutive season.

The Killer Tomatoes (12-7) qualified on the strength of a 9-8 July 25 walk-off win over the Parkston Mudcats after going 2-1 in the district tournament. The Killer Tomatoes had an 8-6 record in the Sunshine League and was the No. 4 seed in the district bracket.

Grant Doom leads Platte in hitting with a .421 average. Hunter Hewitt and Hayden Kuiper share the team lead with 16 RBIs, with Hewitt hitting .387 at the plate with three home runs. On the mound, Travis Gant leads the Killer Tomatoes in innings pitched at 51 2/3 with 42 strikeouts and a 5.57 ERA, while Michael Buitenbos has a 2.60 ERA in 48 1/3 innings and 30 strikeouts.

Platte defeated Aurora 14-4 in its 2022 first-round matchup before falling 4-3 to Alexandria in the second round.

The Killer Tomatoes head back to Cadwell Park to take on Lesterville at 11 a.m. Friday in the first round.

Action from an amateur baseball game between Menno and Tabor on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Tabor. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Tabor Bluebirds

The Tabor Bluebirds have been the most consistent team in the South Central League, making regular appearances at the Class B state tournament for the 20th year in a row.

Finishing as District 6B runner-up and with an 8-8 record, Tabor locked up a state tournament berth with a 10-5 win over Menno on July 23, before falling to Crofton (Neb.) 8-4 in the title game on July 29.

Tabor’s Chase Kortan leads the team with 21 RBIs and three home runs, along with a .373 batting average. Riley Rothschadl has hit .421 in limited action with 14 runs scored.

Kortan also leads the team in innings pitched with 40 2/3 innings and a 1.77 ERA with 43 strikeouts, while Bryce Scieszinski and Beau Rothschadl each have logged 37 innings pitched.

Tabor played in the 2011 championship game and last won a state tournament game in 2019, reaching the second round. The Bluebirds lost to Canova 3-2 in the opening round in the 2022 tournament.

To start the 2023 tournament, Tabor will face off with Akron, Iowa, at 11 a.m. Thursday in the first round.

Volga Cormorants

For the fourth year in a row, Volga will represent the Eastern Dakota League in the Class B state tournament. The Cormorants qualified with a 5-2 win over Milbank in the District 1B semifinals on July 23, before falling 10-0 to Lake Norden in the championship.

On offense, Zack Puetz leads the team in hitting with a .519 average, with three home runs and 21 RBIs. Dylen Milton has a team-best 13 runs scored and hits .268. Noah Puetz has also hit three home runs on the season for Volga.

Cole Gross leads the team in innings pitched with 21 1/3 innings with 21 strikeouts and a 4.266 ERA. Trevor Olson has thrown 18 2/3 innings with a 2.25 ERA, as well.

In the 2022 tournament, Volga was edged by Larchwood in the first round by a 3-2 score.

Volga plays in the final matchup of the first round against Madison, a 1 p.m. Sunday contest.

From left, Wessington Springs' Cade Mohling runs through first base as Plankinton's Marcus Hill holds up the ball to record an out during a Pony Hills League amateur baseball game on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Plankinton. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Wessington Springs Owls

Wessington Springs returns to the Class B tournament for a second consecutive season, claiming one of the four spots out of the Pony Hills League. The Owls qualified by virtue of a 14-12 win over Plankinton on July 24 in the District 3B tournament in Chamberlain.

Terrek Butterfield leads the team in batting average at .327, while Tyson Lien has hit .400 in limited appearances, while Parker DeJean has hit .325 and Camden Jost is hitting .323. Landon Cleveland and Clay Olinger each share the team lead with eight RBIs, while Cleveland has hit two home runs.

DeJean leads the Owls in innings pitched with 42 and has 49 strikeouts to 13 walks issued and a 2.35 ERA. Butterfield has 35 strikeouts in 33 innings and Mason Schelske has thrown 30 2/3 innings with a 2.05 ERA with 41 punchouts.

The Owls (9-9) finished 7-8 in league play during the year, fifth among the six teams in the Pony Hills. In the 2022 tournament, Wessington Springs was knocked out by Alexandria, a 17-2 first-round loss.

Wessington Springs takes on state tournament regular Flandreau in the first round with a meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Action from the District 5B tournament between the Parkston Devil Rays and the Winner/Colome Pheasants on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Parkston. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Winner/Colome Pheasants

Winner/Colome has made the Class B state tournament for the 15th year in a row, coming in as the District 5B runner-up for the third-straight season.

The Pheasants (16-5) were among the final four teams standing in 2022, falling to the eventual champion Dell Rapids Mudcats in the semifinals. Winner/Colome has become accustomed to deep runs in the bracket, having bowed out as a semifinalist in four-straight tournaments since 2019, but remains in search of its first title game appearance since 2013. Reed Harter, Derek Graesser, Dillon Lambley and Chandler Bakley led the team in hitting at the district tournament, while Connor Hopkins, Graesser, JJ Farner and Harter handled the bulk of the pitching.

Winner/Colome will face off with Plankinton for the 5:30 p.m. Thursday game at Cadwell Park. Potentially waiting in the second round is a matchup with Sunshine League rival Mount Vernon, with the teams finishing the regular season No. 1 and No. 2 in the league standings. The Pheasants handled both meetings with the Mustangs during the regular season, winning 12-2 in seven innings in Winner on June 8 and taking a 6-3 contest in Mount Vernon on July 13, never trailing in either game.

