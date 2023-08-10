A look at the 2023 Class B amateur baseball tournament quarterfinals

MITCHELL — Eight teams remain in the hunt for the 2023 Class B amateur baseball state championship, as quarterfinal action begins Thursday evening at Cadwell Park.

Here's what you need to know about all eight clubs:

Lake Norden's Jordon Johnson delivers a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament second round game against Lennox Only One on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Lake Norden (17-4)

How they got here: The Lakers eliminated a pair of Cornbelt League powers on their path to the quarterfinals, defeating Flandreau 1-0 in the first round and following up with a 2-0 win over Lennox in the second round. Jordon Johnson got the start on the mound in both contests, pitching a combined 16 shutout innings.

Did you know? Lake Norden is the lone district tournament champion to make it to the quarterfinals in this year’s bracket, hailing from District 1B. However, Winner/Colome, Lesterville and Larchwood (Iowa) won their respective leagues during the regular season. In the quarterfinals for the first time since 2005, the Lakers are looking for their first semifinal appearance since 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three is enough: The three total runs scored by the Lakers through two games are the fewest of any quarterfinal team, with Dimock/Emery the next closest at six runs. Lake Norden is one of three quarterfinalists yet to give up a run in the tournament alongside Winner/Colome and Larchwood (Iowa).

Tabor's Chase Kortan delivers a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament first round game against Akron (Iowa) on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Tabor (10-8)

How they got here: The best win of any team remaining belongs to the Bluebirds. Tabor upset the two-time defending state champion Dell Rapids Mudcats 2-1 in a 10-inning thriller to punch their quarterfinal ticket and defeated Akron (Iowa) 8-1 in the first round. Chase Kortan and Riley Rothschadl both put together standout performances on the mound, as Kortan took the win against Akron and Rothschadl struck out 12 batters in six innings against Dell Rapids.

Did you know? Tabor’s two starting pitchers so far in the tournament, Kortan and Rothschadl, both received honors at the 2023 Class B high school baseball tournament in Sioux Falls. Rothschadl, a recently graduated senior and Augustana baseball commit, was awarded Class B’s player of the year award. Meanwhile, Kortan, a 2017 Bon Homme graduate, was inducted into the South Dakota High School Baseball Association Hall of Fame.

Baseball is booming: Baseball in Bon Homme County has been on a roll in 2023. The Bon Homme/Avon high school team was a state finalist in the spring, Tabor Post 183 is fresh off a third-place performance at the American Legion state tournament and the Bluebirds are one win away from an amateur tournament semifinal berth.

Quarterfinal No. 1: Lake Norden vs. Tabor, 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Winner/Colome's Reed Harter, left, ranges back to catch a popup as teammate Austin Calhoon slides in during an Class B state amateur baseball game on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Winner/Colome (18-5)

How they got here: The Pheasants powered their way past a pair of fellow Mitchell-area clubs, including a league-mate to secure a semifinal spot. Winner/Colome opened with a comfortable 9-0 win over Plankinton before holding off Sunshine League foe Mount Vernon 4-0 in the second round. Connor Hopkins and Tarrell Bauld combined for the first shutout, while JJ Farner went the distance to shut down Mount Vernon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know? Since the start of the 2019 season — when the Winner/Colome run of reaching the quarterfinals each season began — the Pheasants have a record of 91-23 overall, good for a winning percentage of .798, with no more than six losses in a season.

Business as usual: The Pheasants are no strangers to the final eight, having now reached this stage five years in a row. Each of the previous four years, Winner/Colome has advanced to the semifinals, though a trip to the championship game has eluded the Pheasants.

From left, Platte's Sheldon Gant places a tag on Lesterville's Ethan Wishon at third base to record an out on a steal attempt during the first round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Lesterville (17-7)

How they got here: Lesterville downed a pair of Mitchell-area squads en route to the quarterfinals. After the Broncs held off a late push in a 5-4 defeat of Platte in the opening round, they ran away from Menno for a 14-1 run-rule win in seven innings. Through two games, Tanner Van Driel has eight hits for the Broncs, while Michael Drotzmann has six runs batted in.

Did you know? A Broncs win in the second round assured the South Central League of having two quarterfinalists for the first time since 2017. The Sunshine and Cornbelt Leagues also have multiple teams remaining in the eight-team field. Overall, the SCL is 6-2 so far in the tournament with one win and one loss coming in Lesterville’s head-to-head win over Menno in the second round.

Bucking a trend: Though the South Central League produced 11 quarterfinalists between 2010 and 2022, just three of those were South Dakota clubs. Of the seven to advance to the semifinals during that same span, one was from South Dakota.

Quarterfinal No. 2: Winner/Colome vs. Lesterville, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Canova Gang and the Clark Traders on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

ADVERTISEMENT

Canova (15-5)

How they got here: The Gang dispatched two Eastern Dakota League squads to reach the quarterfinals. Canova romped over Elkton 14-0 in seven innings to start its run and then took down Clark, which had upset Alexandria in the first round, by an 8-4 score in the second round. Justin Miller has provided an offensive spark with five hits and five RBIs in the tournament so far.

Did you know? Canova has proven itself to be a tough out offensively all season. It has a team batting average of .335 and an on-base percentage of .450, with Jared Miller leading both categories as he hits .534 and has a .641 OBP.

Feeling like it’s 2018: Though the Gang have a long and storied history of success at the state tournament, 2023 marks the first time since 2020 they’ve won multiple games. In 2020, Canova finished as runner-up in the last of three-straight trips to the semifinals or beyond, which included a 2018 state championship.

Larchwood's Brent Ripperda, left, celebrates scoring a run with teammate Chase Vanderfeen during the first round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Cadwell Park. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Larchwood (Iowa) (18-5)

How they got here: Of the eight remaining teams, Larchwood has been the most unbothered through two rounds. The Diamonds recorded a pair of 10-run-rule victories to open the tournament, ousting Wessington Springs 10-0 and Crofton (Neb.) 13-0.

Did you know? Of the three out-of-state representatives that qualified for this year’s tournament, the Diamonds are the last one standing. It’s the third year in a row and the fourth time since 2017 that Larchwood has earned such distinction.

Wasting no time: Through two rounds at the 2023 Class B tournament, five contests have ended early via the 10-run rule, and two of them belong to Larchwood. As such, the Diamonds have played at least four fewer innings than all but one (Canova) of their fellow quarterfinalists and have five fewer innings played than Tabor, which won the lone extra-innings game of the tournament so far. Larchwood’s 23 total runs scored lead the tournament.

Quarterfinal No. 3: Canova vs. Larchwood (Iowa), 5:30 p.m. Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Dimock/Emery (21-10)

How they got here: The Raptors had to get through a pair of district runner-ups to reach the semifinals. Both contests were low scoring and decided by two runs, as Dimock/Emery defeated Miller/Wessington 2-0 in the first round and Kimball/White Lake 4-2 in the second round. Josh Engquist has had a hand in the effort from the pitcher’s mound in both games, tossing a total of 14 innings so far in Mitchell.

Did you know? Eight different Raptors have hit home runs on the season, and Jason Schmidt added to his team-leading total with his fifth of the year in Wednesday’s quarterfinal win over KWL.

Catching up with the Cornbelt: Dimock/Emery is back in the quarterfinals for the second-straight season and fifth time since 2010 (when the Raptors won the state title), with 18 tournament wins to its credit in that span. However, that run has included 13 games against Cornbelt League teams, with the Raptors going 6-7 in such contests, though they bested Dell Rapids PBR in the lone meeting.

Dell Rapids PBR's Brett Mogen delivers a pitch during a second-round game at the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at Cadwell Park. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Dell Rapids PBR (13-11)

How they got here: Despite coming in as the Cornbelt League’s No. 7 representative, Dell Rapids PBR eliminated a Sunshine League opponent and Cornbelt foe on its way to the quarterfinals. PBR capitalized on its opponent’s miscues to defeat the Parkston Mudcats 6-2 in the first round and held off Madison 2-1 in the second round.

Did you know? Dell Rapids PBR owns nine state championships all-time but is back in the quarterfinals for the first time in a decade. Coincidentally, PBR’s opponent in the 2013 quarterfinals was also Dimock/Emery. The two wins PBR has scored in this year’s tournament equals the program’s total number of tournament wins since their last trip to the final eight. Both representing the Cornbelt, Dell Rapids PBR and Canova are the lone teams remaining in the tournament that have hoisted a trophy in Mitchell before.

Do it for Dells: While the two-time defending champion Dell Rapids Mudcats were eliminated in the second round, the hopes of a community three-peat remain alive with PBR. An amateur title in 2023 can add to the immense recent success of baseball in Dell Rapids, which includes the 2023 Class B American Legion state championship and recent high school state championships on top of the Mudcats’ amateur runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterfinal No. 4: Dimock/Emery vs. Dell Rapids PBR, 7:30 p.m. Friday

