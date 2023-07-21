A half-century later, Bridgewater, Freeman products continue competition at the National Senior Games

MITCHELL — For Dan Mehlbrech and David E. Ortman, growing up on farms 25 miles apart was not coincidence enough to become acquainted with one another.

Nor was being standout track and field participants in the same grade at neighboring high schools.

It took two individual athletic journeys, and a handful of decades, for the pair of 1971 Class B track and field state champions from southeastern South Dakota to get to know each other. And now as Mehlbrech, a Bridgewater native and Ortman, a Freeman native, each reach their 70s, the two men continue to define age limitations as friends and rivals at the national level.

“We were at different schools and different conferences in high school,” said Ortman, who now resides in Seattle, Washington. “We didn't really start to do the head-to-head stuff until the 2013 senior games in Ohio. We had quite a little duel (in the high jump), and we both declared the same height. But I had more misses. So he took the gold medal.”

“And so there we were on the podium side by side,” said now Crooks resident Mehlbrech. “Growing up 25 miles apart. We showed up for this national meet and we ended up first and second. That was pretty neat.”

The National Senior Games, a biannual event that takes place in cities across the country, brings in thousands of senior-aged people to compete in various challenges, ranging from cornhole to track and field.

It was there, in Cleveland, that the rivalry was born. Since, the pair have met across the country, excelling in various jumping, throwing and sprinting events. But the main rivalry revolves around the high jump, and the latest showdown in the journey was earlier this month in Pittsburgh at the 2023 National Senior Games.

Competing in the 70-plus division high jump, Ortman got the better of Mehlbrech, getting first place (1.40 meters) while Mehlbrech, who called his performance "disappointing," settled for fifth (1.30 meters).

Ortman also placed second in the 50-meter dash (7.46 seconds), second in the 4x100-meter relay, fourth in the long jump (4.30 meters) and fifth in the 400 meter (64.27 seconds). Meanwhile, Mehlbrech won the triple jump (9.0 meters), finished second in the hammer throw (36.41 meters), fifth in the high jump and sixth in shot put (11.48 meters).

Both are dogged competitors with multiple first-place finishes in every stage of their lives. And neither shows signs of slowing down.

“The National Senior Games and the South Dakota State Games have provided an opportunity to continue to compete,” Mehlbrech said. “There’s not a lot of things us 60, 70-year-old guys can compete in anymore. So that's fun. It’s motivation to stay in shape, or get in shape, eat right, stay strong, workout, which should theoretically provide better quality of life and hopefully a better quantity of life.”

“Track and field," Ortman said, "feels like the only sport they let old people run around in their underwear in circles without calling the cops.”

Perfecting the flop

In the late 1960’s the ‘Fosbury Flop,’ or the arching backward jump that every jumper uses today, came on the public’s radar when Dick Fosbury used it to win the gold medal at the 1968 Olympics.

This was unbeknownst to Bridgewater multi-sport standout Dan Mehlbrech, who, as a junior in 1970, began showing up to track and field meets untrained and decided to start jumping backward over the bar. His sheer athleticism and unpolished, yet effective form helped him win state in the high jump that year.

“I was the first South Dakota state champion to win using flop technique, to the best of my knowledge,” Mehlbrech said. “I didn't even know who Dick Fosbury was when I jumped as a junior.”

Mehlbrech’s athletic prowess sent him to Northern State University, where he played baseball and football and competed track and field for four years — with a stint in the military in between — and he jumped as high as 6-feet, 6-inches.

Down the road, Ortman turned a school-record breaking career as a hurdler and 400-meter runner at Freeman Academy into a spot on the track and field team at Bevel College (Kan.), where he won multiple conference championships.

After college, Ortman moved to Seattle, and signed up for a decathlon event the University of Washington was putting on. Competing not just in the running events but also jumping and throwing, he finished in second place and realized he could stay competing even after college.

“That kind of kept me going for a while,” Ortman said. “Then I discovered that the United State Track and Field Masters Championships started at 35, and when I was 39 they had a national masters meet over in Spokane. … So I went over and won the 400-meter hurdles and got second in the high jump and discovered that you work in five-year age groups and every five year you get reborn and you can set new personal goals.”

Mehlbrech, who became a science teacher and assistant track and football coach, also found a new way to compete, when he discovered different collegiate meets were open to the public. Through the 1980s he attended local meets and placed well in the high jump events.

“It's kind of like riding a bike,” Mehlbrech said. “I wasn’t able to practice in high school, but once I got the flop technique down (in college) it just wasn't that hard to repeat.”

The Games

Both men competed in track and field events through their thirties, forties and fifties — Ortman through USATF events and Mehlbrech at meets throughout the Midwest.

When Mehlbrech became eligible for the National Senior Games, it was a natural transition. He began at the games in 2009, where he out-dueled former Olympian Reynaldo Brown in eight rounds of the high jump to win the national title.

Ortman, who heeds the philosophy of “the faster you run the sooner you’re done,” was mainly focused on USATF competitions, where he's won an event championship in each age division from 35 to 70, but went to the senior game in 2013.

And that's where they converged, as Ortman, who had won a consecutive high jumping competition in 2011, was pushed by his fellow South Dakota native in the high jump. Since then, the duo has competed against each other frequently, from the South Dakota Senior Games to events in Albuquerque to Seattle and Pittsburgh.

“He's fun to talk to and enjoys talking about the olden days,” Mehlbrech said.

In recent years, there have been setbacks. In late 2013, Mehlbrech went to a doctor in Sioux Falls after feeling pain in his jumping foot. The doctor diagnosed him with dorsiflexion, and assured Melbrech a “minor procedure” would fix the issue.

“In January 2014, I had a ‘minor little procedure’ done,” Mehlbrech said. “Turned out it wasn't a minor procedure. And what I found out later, is that it will generally cost you 20% of the strength in that leg.”

A victim of medical malpractice by the soon-to-be fired doctor, he was unable to use his muscles in his right calf properly, slowing him down in sprints and forcing him to jump off his left leg for the high jump. After several years of rehab, he regained strength, and in 2019 was jumping off his right leg again with a tweaked form.

“In 2019, I went off my right leg and I won the national high jump championship again,” Mehlbrech said. “So that was quite a process.”

Ortman, who has stayed remarkably healthy through his life, suffered a muscle tear at the 2019 National Senior Games that limited his performance in the event.

With the 2021 game canceled due to the pandemic, 2023 was an important year for him to return and perform well.

"I was looking for retribution," Ortman said.

Ortman got it, upsetting Mehlbrech in the high jump in Pittsburgh, a win that will undoubtedly fuel the rivalry going forward.

