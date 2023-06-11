55 individuals, six groups finish 2023 MAC triathlon
MITCHELL — The Mitchell Area Community (MAC) held its annual triathlon Saturday, with 55 individuals and six groups finishing.
Kevin Mitchell, of Sioux Falls, had the top time overall, finishing in 1:02:50, marking the third year in a row he won the triathlon. Natalie Moose-Elkin, of Brandon, was the top female finisher at 1:10:00.
The race format included a 500-meter swim, a 14-mile bike ride, and a 5K (3.1-mile) run, which is known as a sprint triathlon, or about half the length of the Olympic format.
In the relay division, “Speed Was Never a Problem,” from Mitchell, took first place with a time of 1:12:28.
Here’s a full list of everyone who finished the triathlon.
Men
Place finish, name, age, hometown, finishing time.
1. Kevin Mitchell, 53, Sioux Falls, 1:02:50.
2. Lance Bergeson, 55, Hartford, 1:07:54.
3. Tony Schwan, 39, Aberdeen, 1:08:15.
4. David Missal, 35, Sioux Falls, 1:08:26.
5. Michael Martin, 37, Sioux Falls, 1:08:42.
6. Brian Williams, 61, Sioux Falls, 1:11:07.
7. Todd Thorson, 52, Mina, 1:11:36.
8. Carter Feltman, 20, Rapid City, 1:11:55.
9. Christian Small, 26, Huron, 1:13:50.
10. Josh Carlson, 44, Aberdeen, 1:14:44.
11. Dane Misekow, 14, Sioux Falls, 1:15:38.
12. Mathew Pollock, 42, Ipswich, 1:15:50.
13. Cody Miles, 38, Mitchell, 1:17:35.
14. Logan Long, 28, Mitchell, 1:17:41.
15. Cesar Digby, 49, Sioux Falls, 1:18:08.
16. Cameron Carney, 24, Sioux Falls, 1:20:21.
17. Cameron Cutshaw, 17, Huron, 1:20:30.
18. Bryce Kampa, 29, Pierre, 1:20:33.
19. Barry Morris, 59, Harrisburg, 1:22:27.
20. Marty Takagi, 57, Mitchell, 1:22:34.
21. Bruno Cortes, 32, Mound City, 1:25:17.
22. Julian Lancaster, 65, Pierre, 1:26:08.
23. Brad Gates, 39, Mitchell, 1:27:00.
24. Ryan Bender, 41, Mitchell, 1:28:07.
25. Jai Mimmack, 37, Mitchell, 1:31:45.
26. Craig Mittendorf, 63, Sioux Falls, 1:32:17.
27. Ryan Fowler, 45, Pierre, 1:34:38.
28. Luke Norden, 33, Mitchell, 1:34:44.
29. Randy Vyhnalek, 43, Omaha (Neb.), 1:35:27.
30. Colin Pickett, 14, Mitchell, 1:38:20.
31. Michael Murray, 35, Letcher, 1:39:30.
32. Wyatt McBrayer, 26, Mitchell, 1:43:46.
33. Tom Nordstrom, 55, Huron, 1:56:26.
34. Mark Nelson, 54, Mitchell, 1:59:50.
35. Jeremy Johnson, 45, Yankton, 2:36:09.
Women
Place finish, name, age, hometown, finishing time.
1. Natalie Moose-Elkin, 20, Brandon, 1:10:00.
2. Hannah Carlson, 33, Aberdeen, 1:10:37.
3. Teresa Van Hyfte, 57, Hartford, 1:16:59.
4. Lisa Larson, 51, Mitchell, 1:23:16.
5. Kim Rieger, 55, Huron, 1:25:54.
6. Carol Nelson, 58, Sioux Falls, 1:26:08.
7. Brooke McBrayer, 27, Mitchell, 1:29:01.
8. Hadasah Olson, 14, Huron, 1:29:31.
9. Kyra Mentele, 42, Mitchell, 1:35:01.
10. Julia Sueper, 42, Madison (Neb.), 1:36:40.
11. Ashley Zimmer, 22, Sioux Falls, 1:37:35.
12. Carla Hohn, 41, Mitchell, 1:39:59.
13. Erin Vogel, 45, Vermillion, 1:40:45.
14. Kelsi Miles, 33, Mitchell, 1:43:45.
15. Kourtney Denne, 31, Mitchell, 1:46:13.
16. Darla Halvorsen, 51, Sioux Falls, 1:47:52.
17. Shaina Westhoff, 32, Salem, 1:50:03.
18. Mariah Nelson, 30, Crawford (Neb.), 1:57:17.
19. Sara Kampa, 32, Pierre, 1:57:53.
20. Deanna Parker, 33, Lennox, 2:36:11.
Relay
Place finish, team name, hometown, finishing time.
1. Speed Was Never a Problem, Mitchell, 1:12:28.
2. Not Fast But Furious, Mitchell, 1:19:12.
3. Mcbrayer Murtha, Mitchell, 1:20:48.
4. This is Amanda’s Fault, 1:22:23.
5. Team G, 1:46:52.
6. Amanda’s Fault, 1:46:53.
