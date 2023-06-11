55 individuals, six groups finish 2023 MAC triathlon

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Area Community (MAC) held its annual triathlon Saturday, with 55 individuals and six groups finishing.

Kevin Mitchell, of Sioux Falls, had the top time overall, finishing in 1:02:50, marking the third year in a row he won the triathlon. Natalie Moose-Elkin, of Brandon, was the top female finisher at 1:10:00.

The race format included a 500-meter swim, a 14-mile bike ride, and a 5K (3.1-mile) run, which is known as a sprint triathlon, or about half the length of the Olympic format.

In the relay division, “Speed Was Never a Problem,” from Mitchell, took first place with a time of 1:12:28.

Here’s a full list of everyone who finished the triathlon.

Men

Place finish, name, age, hometown, finishing time.

1. Kevin Mitchell, 53, Sioux Falls, 1:02:50.

2. Lance Bergeson, 55, Hartford, 1:07:54.

3. Tony Schwan, 39, Aberdeen, 1:08:15.

4. David Missal, 35, Sioux Falls, 1:08:26.

5. Michael Martin, 37, Sioux Falls, 1:08:42.

6. Brian Williams, 61, Sioux Falls, 1:11:07.

7. Todd Thorson, 52, Mina, 1:11:36.

8. Carter Feltman, 20, Rapid City, 1:11:55.

9. Christian Small, 26, Huron, 1:13:50.

10. Josh Carlson, 44, Aberdeen, 1:14:44.

11. Dane Misekow, 14, Sioux Falls, 1:15:38.

12. Mathew Pollock, 42, Ipswich, 1:15:50.

13. Cody Miles, 38, Mitchell, 1:17:35.

14. Logan Long, 28, Mitchell, 1:17:41.

15. Cesar Digby, 49, Sioux Falls, 1:18:08.

16. Cameron Carney, 24, Sioux Falls, 1:20:21.

17. Cameron Cutshaw, 17, Huron, 1:20:30.

18. Bryce Kampa, 29, Pierre, 1:20:33.

19. Barry Morris, 59, Harrisburg, 1:22:27.

20. Marty Takagi, 57, Mitchell, 1:22:34.

21. Bruno Cortes, 32, Mound City, 1:25:17.

22. Julian Lancaster, 65, Pierre, 1:26:08.

23. Brad Gates, 39, Mitchell, 1:27:00.

24. Ryan Bender, 41, Mitchell, 1:28:07.

25. Jai Mimmack, 37, Mitchell, 1:31:45.

26. Craig Mittendorf, 63, Sioux Falls, 1:32:17.

27. Ryan Fowler, 45, Pierre, 1:34:38.

28. Luke Norden, 33, Mitchell, 1:34:44.

29. Randy Vyhnalek, 43, Omaha (Neb.), 1:35:27.

30. Colin Pickett, 14, Mitchell, 1:38:20.

31. Michael Murray, 35, Letcher, 1:39:30.

32. Wyatt McBrayer, 26, Mitchell, 1:43:46.

33. Tom Nordstrom, 55, Huron, 1:56:26.

34. Mark Nelson, 54, Mitchell, 1:59:50.

35. Jeremy Johnson, 45, Yankton, 2:36:09.

Women

Place finish, name, age, hometown, finishing time.

1. Natalie Moose-Elkin, 20, Brandon, 1:10:00.

2. Hannah Carlson, 33, Aberdeen, 1:10:37.

3. Teresa Van Hyfte, 57, Hartford, 1:16:59.

4. Lisa Larson, 51, Mitchell, 1:23:16.

5. Kim Rieger, 55, Huron, 1:25:54.

6. Carol Nelson, 58, Sioux Falls, 1:26:08.

7. Brooke McBrayer, 27, Mitchell, 1:29:01.

8. Hadasah Olson, 14, Huron, 1:29:31.

9. Kyra Mentele, 42, Mitchell, 1:35:01.

10. Julia Sueper, 42, Madison (Neb.), 1:36:40.

11. Ashley Zimmer, 22, Sioux Falls, 1:37:35.

12. Carla Hohn, 41, Mitchell, 1:39:59.

13. Erin Vogel, 45, Vermillion, 1:40:45.

14. Kelsi Miles, 33, Mitchell, 1:43:45.

15. Kourtney Denne, 31, Mitchell, 1:46:13.

16. Darla Halvorsen, 51, Sioux Falls, 1:47:52.

17. Shaina Westhoff, 32, Salem, 1:50:03.

18. Mariah Nelson, 30, Crawford (Neb.), 1:57:17.

19. Sara Kampa, 32, Pierre, 1:57:53.

20. Deanna Parker, 33, Lennox, 2:36:11.

Relay

Place finish, team name, hometown, finishing time.

1. Speed Was Never a Problem, Mitchell, 1:12:28.

2. Not Fast But Furious, Mitchell, 1:19:12.

3. Mcbrayer Murtha, Mitchell, 1:20:48.

4. This is Amanda’s Fault, 1:22:23.

5. Team G, 1:46:52.

6. Amanda’s Fault, 1:46:53.