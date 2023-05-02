99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
5-for-1 playoff highlights U.S. Open local qualifier in Sioux Falls

Golf_generalclose2.jpg
(Republic file photo)
By Marcus Traxler
May 01, 2023 at 7:13 PM

SIOUX FALLS — A five-for-one playoff highlighted the challenging field on hand for South Dakota’s U.S. Open golf tournament qualifier on Monday at The Country Club of Sioux Falls during an 82-player opening-round event.

The sudden death playoff stretched over three holes before Bradenton, Florida’s Rylee Reinertson, a former golfer at the University of Oklahoma, birdied the third playoff hole to earn the final qualifying spot of five available on Monday. The 27-year-old Reinertson, a native of Gibbon, Nebraska, turned pro in 2018 and has played on minitours around the country.

Nick Voke, of Ames, Iowa, won medalist honors with a bogey-free 4-under-67 in Monday’s event on the par-71 course.

Voke, the 28-year-old native of New Zealand and Iowa State graduate who has 67 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, was even-par at the turn off the front nine before playing the back nine in 32, with birdies on the par-5 11th and 15th holes, along with a birdie at the par-4 14th and at the par-3 17th hole.

Andrew Farrand, an associate golf professional at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen and former Aberdeen Central golfer, shot a round of 2-under-69 to advance to final qualifying. Farrand’s effort was lifted by an eagle at the par-4 14th hole to pair with birdies at the 10th and 11th hole.

Also advancing was a pair of Dakotas Tour legends in Andre Metzger, of Scottsdale, Arizona; and Chris Gilman, of Yorba Linda, California. Metzger, 41, who played in the Phoenix Open earlier this year after winning a Monday qualifier, finished with three birdies over his final eight holes to finish with a 70, and Gilman, age 36, shot 34 over the final nine holes to card his 1-under round.

Current University of Oklahoma golfer Luke Kluver, a native of of Norfolk, Nebraska, nearly sealed up the final advancing slot with a birdie at the 16th hole but fell into the playoff with a bogey at the 18th, finishing his round at 1-under-71.

In addition to Kluver and Reinertson, other participants in the playoff included Corey Matthey, the former NAIA national champion in 2021 from Morningside University who now lives in Scottsdale, Arizona; high school senior and University of Iowa commit Maxwell Tjoa, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and professional golfer Wes Buntenbach, of Clarion, Iowa.

Matthey was eliminated on the first playoff hole after a bogey, and Tjoa was knocked out on playoff hole No. 2 after a bogey. Reinertson’s birdie advanced him, while Kluver’s par on the third playoff hole made him first alternate and Buntenbach took the second alternate position after a bogey on the hole.

Mitchell High School girls golf coach Jeff Meyerink was among the golfers to narrowly miss out on the playoff. Meyerink was 1-under-par after the front nine and came to the final few holes needing a birdie to reach the playoff but closed with a bogey at No. 17 and a double-bogey at the 18th hole. He finished tied for 16th place with a 3-over-par 74.

Around 10,000 participants traditionally attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open, which requires players to have a handicap index of 1.4 or better. A total of 109 sites host local qualifying in 44 states around the country and Canada through May 22. Players advancing from local qualifying will compete in a single, 36-hole final qualifying event known as “Golf’s Longest Day,” which a top finish will advance them to the 123rd U.S. Open in mid-June at Los Angeles Country Club.

By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
