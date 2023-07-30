Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

2023 Class B state amateur baseball tournament bracket set, with games to begin Wednesday

The 32 teams in the Class B state amateur baseball tournament learned their matchups and paths to a state title on Sunday afternoon.

8-14-22StateAmateurBaseballChampionshipGarretsonvsDellRapids-102.jpg
The Dell Rapids Mudcats celebrate winning the 2022 South Dakota Class B state amateur baseball championship game on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 2:49 PM

MITCHELL — The 32 teams in the Class B state amateur baseball tournament learned their matchups and paths to a state title on Sunday afternoon, as the bracket was announced for the 12-day tournament at Cadwell Park.

In the leadoff games on Wednesday, Lennox Only One will face Milbank at 5:30 p.m., followed by Flandreau and Lake Norden at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s foursome of games starts with Akron, Iowa, and Tabor at 11 a.m., followed by Lennox/Chancellor/Worthing and defending state champions Dell Rapids Mudcats at 1 p.m. A pair matchups between Pony Hills League and Sunshine League teams will fill the field on Thursday night, with Plankinton and Winner/Colome at 5:30 p.m., and Mount Vernon against Four Corners at 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s action opens with Platte and Lesterville at 11 a.m., followed by Menno and Northville at 1 p.m. The night session includes Canova and Elkton at 5:30 p.m., and Clark and Alexandria meeting at 7:30 p.m.

Garretson_amateurhat.jpg
Sports
Garretson disqualified from state amateur baseball tourney over rules violation
The Garretson BlueJays, the 2022 Class B state runner-up, has been disqualified from postseason play by the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association.
2h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler

Saturday’s games start with Wessington Springs and Larchwood at 11 a.m., and the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks and Crofton at 1 p.m. Saturday night’s games at Cadwell Park include Dimock/Emery and Miller/Wessington at 5:30 p.m., and Kimball/White Lake and Elk Point meeting at 7:30 p.m.

The Parkston Mudcats will play Dell Rapids PBR at 11 a.m. Sunday morning to help close the first round, with Madison and Volga set to be the last first-round game at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The second round will take place nightly from Sunday, Aug. 6 to Wednesday, Aug. 9, with the quarterfinal round being played Thursday, Aug. 10 and Friday, Aug. 11. The Class B semifinals will take place Saturday, Aug. 12, with the championship game tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

The drawings were made by South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association commissioners on Sunday in Mitchell. The draw includes placing the seven district champions in the bracket first and positioning them so those teams cannot play each other until the quarterfinals, and positioning the second-place finishers in those districts on the opposite half of the bracket via random draw.

Once those principles are followed, the remaining teams are drawn to fill out the remainder of the field with the only rule being that teams from the same league cannot play each other in the first round.

The Class B tournament is taking place in Mitchell for the ninth time in the past 10 years and is set to be held at Cadwell Park again in 2024.

The Class A portion of the tournament will get underway on Aug. 4 in Yankton and the second weekend of play involving the last six teams remaining — Aug. 11-12-13 — will be played at Drake Field and Cadwell Park, with the championship set for noon on Aug. 14 in Mitchell. The Class A tournament is double-elimination until the championship round, where it is winner-take-all.

Those first-round Class A matchups include the Sioux Falls Brewers against Yankton and Black Hills A’s against the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels on Friday, Aug. 4, followed by Brookings taking on the Rapid City Diamondbacks and Aberdeen Monarchs against Renner Monarchs on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Class B state amateur tournament

Aug. 2-13 at Cadwell Park

First round 

Wednesday, Aug. 2 

G1: Lennox Only One vs. Milbank, 5:30 p.m.

G2: Flandreau vs. Lake Norden, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3

G3: Akron, Iowa vs. Tabor, 11 a.m.

G4: Lennox/Chancellor/Worthing vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats, 1 p.m.

G5: Plankinton vs. Winner/Colome, 5:30 p.m.

G6: Mount Vernon vs. Four Corners, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4

G7: Platte vs. Lesterville, 11 a.m.

G8: Menno vs. Northville, 1 p.m.

G9: Canova vs. Elkton, 5:30 p.m.

G10: Clark vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

G11: Wessington Springs vs. Larchwood, 11 a.m.

G12: Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks vs. Crofton, 1 p.m.

G13: Dimock/Emery vs. Miller/Wessington, 5:30 p.m.

G14: Kimball/White Lake vs. Elk Point, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6

G15: Parkston Mudcats vs. Dell Rapids PBR, 11 a.m.

G16: Madison vs. Volga, 1 p.m.

Second round 

Sunday, Aug. 6

G17: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

G18: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7

G19: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

G20: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

G21: G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 5:30 p.m.

G22: G11 winner vs. G12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

G23: G13 winner vs. G14 winner, 5:30 p.m.

G24: G15 winner vs. G16 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Aug. 10

G25: G17 winner vs. G18 winner, 5:30 p.m.

G26: G19 winner vs. G20 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11

G27: G21 winner vs. G22 winner, 5:30 p.m.

G28: G23 winner vs. G24 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, Aug. 12

G29: G25 winner vs. G26 winner, time TBD.

G30: G27 winner vs. G28 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, Aug. 13

G31: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
