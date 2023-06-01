Softball state tournament roundup: Cavs down Raiders for Class B semifinal spot

ABERDEEN — Fourth-seeded Bon Homme jumped on top early and never looked back, rolling to a 5-2 win over fifth-seeded Gayville-Volin in the Class B softball quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon at the Players Softball Complex.

In each of the first two innings, the Cavaliers put runs on the scoreboard to take early control. Following a game-opening single by Kenadee Kozak, Jurni Vavruska smacked the ball into right field and raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run and a quick 2-0 edge. Later in the second, Mylee Branaugh tripled to plate Reyna Alberts, extending the lead to 3-0. With the same score in the fifth inning, Olivia Kaul and Taycee Ranek each drove in runs to put the Cavs ahead 5-0.

A single to the gap in right-center field by Teresa Stockman plated the two runs to score for Gayville-Volin in the bottom of the sixth. Though the Raiders put two more runners on base and brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh, the comeback bid was shut down.

Kozak earned the win in the circle for the Cavs, hurling a complete game while registering 10 strikeouts to three walks and allowing five hits.

Bon Homme (14-4) will face off with No. 1 seed Alcester-Hudson (13-1) in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday. Gayville-Volin (11-7) will play No. 8 Hanson (5-11) in the consolation bracket at 10 a.m. Friday.

Alcester-Hudson 4, Hanson 2

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Hanson pulled back two runs but had its comeback attempt come up short against No. 1 seed Alcester-Hudson in the Class B state quarterfinals.

The Cubs were led by pitcher Emma Moller, who recorded 13 strikeouts to six walks. Offensively, Sarah Ebert had three hits with one RBI and one run scored, as Delta Pies added two hits with one RBI.

Cadence Jarding reached safely five times from the leadoff spot for the Beavers, going 3-for-3 with two hit-by-pitches and scoring one run. Jalyn Kampshoff added two hits, one RBI and one run scored. In the circle, Olivia Kayser struck out 11 batters while walking four in a complete game effort.

Class A

Dell Rapids 21, Lennox 5

Offense was in ample supply for Dell Rapids in its state tournament opener, as the No. 1 seed sailed to a three-inning Class A quarterfinal win over Lennox.

Dell Rapids plated eight runs in the first and 13 more in the second, with five Quarriers driving in multiple runs. Kylee Fiddelke and Claire Wynja knocked in four runs each and Katie Scherff added three. Katie Kvigne struck out five batters in two innings.

Carlee Gabriel had a hit, two RBIs and scored a run to lead Lennox.

Dell Rapids (12-1) advances to a meeting with Tea Area (11-5) in the semifinals. Lennox (5-8) drops to the consolation bracket for a game against No. 4 Madison (15-4).

Tea Area 5, Madison 4

Scoring the tournament’s first upset by seed, fifth-seeded Tea Area slipped by fourth-seeded Madison in the Class A quarterfinals.

Tied at 4 entering the seventh inning, the Titans plated the contest’s final run, capitalizing on four Madison errors despite being out-hit eight to seven. Jillian Arp came in to score the game-winning run from second base after a pop fly was dropped in the infield with two outs.

Arp was one of three Titans with two hits in the contest, joined by Kalli Boom and Emersyn Erck, who also drove in three runs. Addisyn Hansen struck out 13 batters with two walks in a complete game inside the circle.

For Madison, Evie Lurz went 4-for-4 and scored two runs, accounting for half of the Bulldogs’ hits, as Phoebe Corbin had two RBIs. Amanda Vacanti was credited with the pitching loss, striking out nine batters with three walks across seven innings. Though five runs scored, none were earned.

Class AA

Sioux Falls Lincoln 7, Yankton 1

Top-seeded Sioux Falls Lincoln used a three-run third inning and four-run fourth to take control and never yielded the advantage, defeating Yankton in the opening Class AA quarterfinal.

Madison Evans tossed five shutout innings with eight strikeouts in the start for the Patriots, giving up three hits and two walks, and at the plate, Evans went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. Avery Dorman also had three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Kierra Lubovich had two hits and scored twice, while Payton Seefeldt had two RBIs.

For Yankton (12-8), Kyra Tjeerdsma recorded two of the team's five hits, while Emma Eichacker and Elle Feser each reached safely twice with three walks drawn between them. Grace Behrns threw all seven innings for the Gazelles, finishing with three strikeouts and six walks.

Sioux Falls Lincoln (17-2) plays the winner of No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson and No. 5 Sioux Falls Washington, which was delayed due to severe weather moving through Aberdeen, in the semifinals.