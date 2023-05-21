Second round of 2023-24 budget review on deck for Mitchell Board of Education

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education Monday will hold a second round of review for the 2023-24 school year budget.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Room 110 at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy.

The board got a general overview of the budget at its earlier May meeting, and discussion on Monday is expected to center around more detailed discussion of various funds.

The proposed budget shows a general fund of $23,373,071, a slight increase over the $21,622,771 from the 2022-23 school year budget. In the capital outlay fund, the district is proposing a budget of $4,966,942, which is also up from the $4,849,467 originally budgeted for the previous school year.

In the special education fund, the district is proposing a budget number of $6,162,180, an increase over the $5,282,364 from the previous year. The food service budget would see an increase to $2,294,998 from the $2,260,805 budgeted for the 2022-23 school year.

Those numbers total $36,797,191 for the proposed 2023-24 district budget, compared to $34,015,407 in 2022-23.

On the Mitchell Technical College side, the two-year technical college estimated a total budget of $36,298,323 and a main fund of $27,908,323. Those are both increases from $28,172,777 and $20,282,777, respectively.

The annual budget is generally approved and adopted at the board’s second June meeting.

Personnel

The board is expected to consider the following personnel moves at the meeting:



The new certified hires of Jeff Sand, ELA teacher at Mitchell High School, $57,243 and Jeremy Hurd, assistant principal at Mitchell Middle School, $75,000. Both hires are effective for the 2023-24 school year.

The classified hires of Katie Cornell, paraeducator at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary, $17, effective Aug. 9; Elisha Tiede, accounts receivable, $21.50 per hour, 8 hours daily, effective May 30 and Donna Long, general food service worker at Mitchell Middle School, $16 per hour, 4.5 hours daily, effective May 30.

The transfer of Lee Gair, custodial at L.B. Williams Elementary to custodial/maintenance, effective May 22.

The resignations of Halley Robbins, paraeducator at L.B. Williams Elementary, effective May 26; Grisly Esciba, food service, effective May 12 and Christina Siemsen, track coach, effective end of the 2022-23 school year pending suitable replacement.

The new Mitchell Technical College hires of Bethany Florey, admissions representative, $4,896, effective May 30; Erica Ingerson, student welding and manufacturing technologies intern, $15 per hour, effective May 8; Keah Munsen, farm ranch management instructor, $10,640, effective May 22 and Isabelle Riggs, admissions representative, $5,916, effective May 22.

Other business

Also at the meeting, the board is expected to:



Consider approval of South Dakota High School Activities Association amendments.

Consider approval of South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors.

Consider approval of the comprehensive special plan for the Mitchell School District for the 2023-24 school year.

Declare surplus property.

Enter into executive session for the purpose of “discussing the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer of employee.”

Consider approval of K-12 salaries for the 2023-24 school year for administrators and personnel not included in the MCEA and MEA agreements.

Hear board member reports.

Hear public commentary.

Hear the superintendent report.

The meeting is open to the public. The meeting will be livestreamed by the Mitchell Republic at its website.