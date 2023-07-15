PHOTOS: Rodeo Extravaganza Gallops Down Mitchell's Main Street

MITCHELL — Despite the cancellation of the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo that did not stop the annual parade from marching down Mitchell's Main Street Saturday morning.

Lane Koupel (left) and Greyson Graves (right) give a chipmunk a high-five during the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Lane Koupel (left) and Greyson Graves (right) give a chipmunk a high-five during the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.

Corn Palace director, Doug Greenway, drives a float down Mitchell's Main Street during the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Corn Palace director, Doug Greenway, drives a float down Mitchell's Main Street during the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023.