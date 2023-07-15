Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Rodeo Extravaganza Gallops Down Mitchell's Main Street

Horsemen’s Sports Inc. will be hosting a rodeo Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Horsemen’s Sports Arena.

7-15-23MitchellRodeoParadeDrone-1.jpg
An aerial view of the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 12:39 PM

MITCHELL — Despite the cancellation of the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo that did not stop the annual parade from marching down Mitchell's Main Street Saturday morning.

7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-12.jpg
Lane Koupel (left) and Greyson Graves (right) give a chipmunk a high-five during the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-1.jpg
Corn Palace director, Doug Greenway, drives a float down Mitchell's Main Street during the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
1/16: Corn Palace director, Doug Greenway, drives a float down Mitchell's Main Street during the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-2.jpg
2/16: Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-3.jpg
3/16: Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-4.jpg
4/16: Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-5.jpg
5/16: Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-6.jpg
6/16: Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-7.jpg
7/16: Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-8.jpg
8/16: Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-9.jpg
9/16: Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-10.jpg
10/16: Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-11.jpg
11/16: Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-12.jpg
12/16: Lane Koupel (left) and Greyson Graves (right) give a chipmunk a high-five during the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-13.jpg
13/16: Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParade-14.jpg
14/16: Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParadeDrone-1.jpg
15/16: An aerial view of the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.
7-15-23MitchellRodeoParadeDrone-2.jpg
16/16: Scenes from the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Mitchell.

Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
