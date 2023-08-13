PHOTOS: Day one action of Shootout at the Lake rodeo

2
Scenes from day one of the Shootout at the Lake rodeo in Mitchell on Friday, Aug. 11.
3
4
Scenes from day one of the Shootout at the Lake rodeo in Mitchell on Friday, Aug. 11.
5
Scenes from day one of the Shootout at the Lake rodeo in Mitchell on Friday, Aug. 11.
6
Scenes from day one of the Shootout at the Lake rodeo in Mitchell on Friday, Aug. 11.
7
Scenes from day one of the Shootout at the Lake rodeo in Mitchell on Friday, Aug. 11.
8
9
10
11
Scenes from day one of the Shootout at the Lake rodeo in Mitchell on Friday, Aug. 11.