Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee

By Mitchell Republic News
February 28, 2022 at 11:26 AM

Election-related letters to the editor advocating for or against a candidate, ballot measure or political party will be considered ads and are subject to a charge. The minimum cost, a 7-inch letter (150 words), would be $30.25 and the cost per inch after the minimum is $12.

As with other letters to the editor, they must be submitted with the writer’s name, address and phone number (only the writer’s name and city are published).

You can submit your letter online through our trusted editorial content submission platform at Modulist.news . From there, you will need to sign up for an account so we have your contact information. That way, if we need to reach out to you, we have it. After you sign up, you can create a new listing for a "Community Engagement Letter," which is what we are calling election-related letters. The cost of the letter depends on the length of text you wish to publish. The benefit of submitting your letter through Modulist is that the cost of your listing will be clearly displayed for you.

For help or questions, please call the Modulist team at 701-241-5509. One of the team members will answer your questions, or be able to walk you through any obstacles. Or you can contact the Mitchell Republic at 605-996-5514.

The Mitchell Republic retains the right to reject any letter that doesn’t meet its publishing standards and will decide whether a letter is subject to the fee, at which point the letter writer may decide whether to pay to have it published.

