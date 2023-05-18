Letter: With the rodeo lawsuit, who really won and lost?

To the Editor:

After James Miskimins’ comments to the Mitchell City Council and seeing the comments on social media, HSI members feel compelled to let the public know its position on the lawsuit and rodeo. CPS and HSI had a lease for years which allowed the rodeo to be held each year. Certain HSI members made modifications to the arena fence, bucking chutes and VIP boardwalk in the spring of 2020 after the decision to cancel the rodeo for 2020 was made.

CPS sued HSI over the modifications, but later changed its mind and sought to terminate the lease. CPS held the rodeo in 2021 and 2022 during the lawsuit and they were great rodeos.

HSI was concerned about the continuation of the rodeo, so numerous efforts were made by HSI to settle the case without a trial and continue the rodeo event. HSI’s settlement efforts were rejected by CPS. On the eve of trial HSI tried again, to settle the lawsuit, but CPS rejected these efforts. After the trial, HSI tried to settle with CPS so that the rodeo could continue, but CPS never responded to the offer to settle.

CPS and Mr. Miskimmins place the blame for the loss of the rodeo on HSI. This is ridiculous! HSI tried everything in its power to continue the lease, but CPS refused to relinquish its claim to terminate the lease. Since CPS started the lawsuit, HSI could not force CPS to do anything. CPS appears to have won at trial, but the result of the victory was the end of the rodeo.

So that begs the question: who really won and who really lost?

Perhaps CPS and its leadership should have thought long and hard about the lawsuit and the manner in which it was pursued instead of engaging in emotional reactions and perpetuating a bad choice to achieve a goal that caused substantial grief and hardship in the community.

The saying which seems extremely appropriate here for CPS and Mr. Miskimins is: “Be careful what you wish for, as your wishes may be granted.”

Horsemen’s Sports, Inc.

Brandon Neugebauer, President