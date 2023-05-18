99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: With the rodeo lawsuit, who really won and lost?

HSI tried everything in its power to continue the lease, but CPS refused to relinquish its claim to terminate the lease.

letter to the editor.jpg
Opinion by Horsemen’s Sports, Inc., Brandon Neugebauer, President
May 18, 2023 at 12:02 PM

To the Editor:

After James Miskimins’ comments to the Mitchell City Council and seeing the comments on social media, HSI members feel compelled to let the public know its position on the lawsuit and rodeo. CPS and HSI had a lease for years which allowed the rodeo to be held each year. Certain HSI members made modifications to the arena fence, bucking chutes and VIP boardwalk in the spring of 2020 after the decision to cancel the rodeo for 2020 was made.

CPS sued HSI over the modifications, but later changed its mind and sought to terminate the lease. CPS held the rodeo in 2021 and 2022 during the lawsuit and they were great rodeos.

HSI was concerned about the continuation of the rodeo, so numerous efforts were made by HSI to settle the case without a trial and continue the rodeo event. HSI’s settlement efforts were rejected by CPS. On the eve of trial HSI tried again, to settle the lawsuit, but CPS rejected these efforts. After the trial, HSI tried to settle with CPS so that the rodeo could continue, but CPS never responded to the offer to settle.

071821.Rodeo18.JPG
Local
Timeline: A look at the Corn Palace Stampede-Horsemen's Sports rodeo grounds dispute
Mitchell's rodeo grounds saga has seen a pair of local nonprofit groups in court for the last three years.
May 16, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler

CPS and Mr. Miskimmins place the blame for the loss of the rodeo on HSI. This is ridiculous! HSI tried everything in its power to continue the lease, but CPS refused to relinquish its claim to terminate the lease. Since CPS started the lawsuit, HSI could not force CPS to do anything. CPS appears to have won at trial, but the result of the victory was the end of the rodeo.

ADVERTISEMENT

So that begs the question: who really won and who really lost?

Perhaps CPS and its leadership should have thought long and hard about the lawsuit and the manner in which it was pursued instead of engaging in emotional reactions and perpetuating a bad choice to achieve a goal that caused substantial grief and hardship in the community.

The saying which seems extremely appropriate here for CPS and Mr. Miskimins is: “Be careful what you wish for, as your wishes may be granted.”

Horsemen’s Sports, Inc.

Brandon Neugebauer, President

What To Read Next
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Letter: The school bond issue facing us
May 18, 2023 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Austen Iverson, Mitchell
Terry Woster
Columns
Woster: Watching whatever was on that black-and-white screen
May 16, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry Woster
Alan Guebert
Columns
Guebert: Burning down the barn: Our unsustainable livestock and poultry CAFO culture
May 15, 2023 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Alan Guebert
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-48.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell baseball tasked with Rapid City Stevens rematch in opening round of regional tournament
May 18, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
5-15-23SuperiorBudsDispensary-4.jpg
Members Only
Local
Seattle native fulfills dream by opening Mitchell's first medical marijuana dispensary
May 16, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness