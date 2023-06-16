LETTER: Where does the governor truly stand?
To the Editor:
Is she or isn’t she?
Our governor was so adamantly against removing grocery taxes. Then when her job was threatened before the last election, she was all for removing it. Now, she says no, we can’t!
And who in their right mind would give a two-year-old a shotgun and a rifle, as she says her granddaughter has?
Norma Fristad
Mitchell
