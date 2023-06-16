Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

LETTER: Where does the governor truly stand?

Gov. Kristi Noem has changed her position on the removal of the grocery tax, a letter writer says.

By Norma Fristad, of Mitchell
Today at 10:50 AM

To the Editor:

Is she or isn’t she?

Our governor was so adamantly against removing grocery taxes. Then when her job was threatened before the last election, she was all for removing it. Now, she says no, we can’t!

And who in their right mind would give a two-year-old a shotgun and a rifle, as she says her granddaughter has?

Norma Fristad

Mitchell

