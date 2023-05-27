Letter: We are in a Great Spiritual War

To the Editor:

"Under God the people rule " was adopted as South Dakota’s motto in the state seal in 1885 and in the 1889 constitution. Memorial Day honors our soldiers. Many of our soldiers have been motivated by Galatians 5:1, "Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage." It is critical to remember "Under God the people rule,” and freedom is not the license to disregard God’s law. Are you under God’s authority? Or is your freedom based on your own definition?

I love a field of American flags planted to display respect for the soldiers who defend our freedom. I love hearing patriotic music echoing off the headstones in the cemetery just before someone stands before the crowd and reads a list of the names of our freedom defending soldiers who have passed away in the last year.

"And I'm proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm free. And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me ... "

Lee Greenwood’s song helped teach me to be proud of my heritage.

However, today I’m getting embarrassed to be American if that means our politicians feel empowered to campaign on the right to constitutionalize killing of the most defenseless citizens among us before they can even be born or heard. Have we degenerated to a society of everyone doing what is right in their own eyes? Are we entertaining the thought of criminalizing Christianity, freedom of speech, and the right to defend ourselves and our families?

Today we are in a Great Spiritual War. Our churches are our battle stations, pastors are our field commanders, our teachers and church leaders are our field officers, and each Christian prayer warrior needs to be reminded that we stand strongest on our knees.

Each of us are called to govern ourselves, our family members, church, community, and country under God’s authority whether we personally like it or not. If we are not one nation under God, we will be a nation gone under.

David Eitemiller

Mitchell