99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: We are in a Great Spiritual War

If we are not one nation under God, we will be a nation gone under.

letter to the editor.jpg
Opinion by David Eitemiller, Mitchell
Today at 11:00 AM

To the Editor:

"Under God the people rule " was adopted as South Dakota’s motto in the state seal in 1885 and in the 1889 constitution. Memorial Day honors our soldiers. Many of our soldiers have been motivated by Galatians 5:1, "Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage." It is critical to remember "Under God the people rule,” and freedom is not the license to disregard God’s law. Are you under God’s authority? Or is your freedom based on your own definition?

I love a field of American flags planted to display respect for the soldiers who defend our freedom. I love hearing patriotic music echoing off the headstones in the cemetery just before someone stands before the crowd and reads a list of the names of our freedom defending soldiers who have passed away in the last year.

"And I'm proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm free. And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me ... "

Lee Greenwood’s song helped teach me to be proud of my heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, today I’m getting embarrassed to be American if that means our politicians feel empowered to campaign on the right to constitutionalize killing of the most defenseless citizens among us before they can even be born or heard. Have we degenerated to a society of everyone doing what is right in their own eyes? Are we entertaining the thought of criminalizing Christianity, freedom of speech, and the right to defend ourselves and our families?

Today we are in a Great Spiritual War. Our churches are our battle stations, pastors are our field commanders, our teachers and church leaders are our field officers, and each Christian prayer warrior needs to be reminded that we stand strongest on our knees.

Each of us are called to govern ourselves, our family members, church, community, and country under God’s authority whether we personally like it or not. If we are not one nation under God, we will be a nation gone under.

David Eitemiller

Mitchell

What To Read Next
Terry Woster
Columns
Woster: As Memorial Day arrives, remember each name has its own story
May 26, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Terry Woster
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Letter: Cleaning Lake Mitchell is essential to growth
May 25, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Justin Thiesse, Mitchell
Terry Woster
Columns
Woster: The boat that could hold a friendship
May 24, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Terry Woster
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DSC_5109.JPG
South Dakota
State housing program could disadvantage SD's smallest communities, some advocates say
May 25, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward
5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-302.jpg
Prep
Burke's Paige Bull ties, wins Class B girls discus with final two throws
May 26, 2023 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
060121.N.DR.MEMORIALSERVICE2.jpg
Community
Memorial Day events planned for communities around Mitchell region
May 26, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Stampede Rodeo general art.JPG
Members Only
Local
Corn Palace Stampede seeks measure to halt Horsemen's Sports from holding possible Mitchell replacement rodeo
May 25, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler