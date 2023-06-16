Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

LETTER: Time is now to move forward with Lake Mitchell fix

Letter: "If we wait, the condition of the lake will continue to degrade and the cost of the solution will continue to escalate."

By Joe Kippes, of Mitchell
Today at 1:00 PM

To the Editor:

When an asset is acquired, there is always a responsibility to maintain the asset so it can continue to add to the value and quality of your life. It is no different for a community.

In 1926, the city of Mitchell decided to build a lake. It would be expensive and it would require sacrifice from the people of Mitchell but it greatly improved the quality of life for the people of Mitchell and it certainly has added value to our community.

Now 97 years later, Lake Mitchell is in need of some serious maintenance. The problem has been diagnosed and the solution has been defined. Once again, it will be expensive and it will be difficult but the time is now to do the work. If we wait, the condition of the lake will continue to degrade and the cost of the solution will continue to escalate.

On June 20, the Mitchell City Council will be voting to decide if the city should proceed with a $25 million plan to recover and rejuvenate our lake or should we wait to see what happens. Our community was asked by the Forward 2040 task force to identify issues that are critical for Mitchell to move forward. “Fixing Lake Mitchell” was a top response from the participants. It is part of Mitchell’s road map to the future, per Forward 2040.

Fixing the lake will not be easy but it needs to be done. Please encourage your City Council representative to vote yes to pursue funding to fix Lake Mitchell.

Joe Kippes

Mitchell

President, Friends of the Firesteel

