Letter: The school bond issue facing us

What do 1976, 2013 and 2041 have in common? They are the MHS graduation years of three Iversons: my dad, me, and my son, Archer, who is only a few months old.

I am proud to be the third generation living and doing business in Mitchell, and the second generation to graduate from MHS. I hope my son finds Mitchell to be a growing, prosperous community when he becomes an adult and has the choice to stay or leave.

The issue facing us on June 6, supporting the bond issue to include athletic facilities in our new high school, will help current and potential Mitchell residents to answer this question: Does our community value its kids enough to support them with a complete high school facility, one with athletic space and locker rooms as well as classrooms?

Recent census data shows that Mitchell is not even in the top 10 cities for population growth in South Dakota. If our community is going to grow, we must demonstrate a willingness to invest in the future.

My MHS show choir experience was limited to the old auditorium in the high school. I thought that’s just the way high school facilities were supposed to be – until I visited other schools around the state and beyond. Then, I just felt embarrassed. We are so fortunate to have the new Performing Arts Center. Mitchell students deserve great athletic facilities, too.

Austen Iverson

Mitchell