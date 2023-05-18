99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: The school bond issue facing us

Recent census data shows that Mitchell is not even in the top 10 cities for population growth in South Dakota.

letter to the editor.jpg
Opinion by Austen Iverson, Mitchell
May 18, 2023 at 2:05 PM

To the Editor:

What do 1976, 2013 and 2041 have in common? They are the MHS graduation years of three Iversons: my dad, me, and my son, Archer, who is only a few months old.

I am proud to be the third generation living and doing business in Mitchell, and the second generation to graduate from MHS. I hope my son finds Mitchell to be a growing, prosperous community when he becomes an adult and has the choice to stay or leave.

The issue facing us on June 6, supporting the bond issue to include athletic facilities in our new high school, will help current and potential Mitchell residents to answer this question: Does our community value its kids enough to support them with a complete high school facility, one with athletic space and locker rooms as well as classrooms?

Recent census data shows that Mitchell is not even in the top 10 cities for population growth in South Dakota. If our community is going to grow, we must demonstrate a willingness to invest in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

My MHS show choir experience was limited to the old auditorium in the high school. I thought that’s just the way high school facilities were supposed to be – until I visited other schools around the state and beyond. Then, I just felt embarrassed. We are so fortunate to have the new Performing Arts Center. Mitchell students deserve great athletic facilities, too.

Austen Iverson

Mitchell

What To Read Next
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Letter: With the rodeo lawsuit, who really won and lost?
May 18, 2023 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Horsemen’s Sports, Inc., Brandon Neugebauer, President
Terry Woster
Columns
Woster: Watching whatever was on that black-and-white screen
May 16, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry Woster
Alan Guebert
Columns
Guebert: Burning down the barn: Our unsustainable livestock and poultry CAFO culture
May 15, 2023 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Alan Guebert
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-48.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell baseball tasked with Rapid City Stevens rematch in opening round of regional tournament
May 18, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
5-15-23SuperiorBudsDispensary-4.jpg
Members Only
Local
Seattle native fulfills dream by opening Mitchell's first medical marijuana dispensary
May 16, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness