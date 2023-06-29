Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: The price tag was too high for dredging

Jobs, housing and schools attract people to a community, not a lake. Just ask newcomers why they chose to locate to Mitchell.

Opinion by Joanne Geraets / Mitchell
Today at 2:42 PM

To the Editor:

I appreciate council members Allen, Doescher, McCardle and Sabers for your discernment on the lake dredging vote. It makes no sense to put $25 million plus interest into the lake when there is still a major run-off problem. That needs to be addressed before doing a costly lake improvement.

The subject of grants was brought up. It always surprises me when municipalities are after grant money, as if it falls out of the sky. Seems to me it comes from Uncle Sam who gets it from Mr. and Mrs. Taxpayer. That is part of the problem.

I find it interesting that the people quoted in favor of the dredging, namely Joe Kippes, Justin Luther and Mike Vehle are all lake property owners. Mr. Luther feels the lake is an amenity that could bring more prospective residents to Mitchell. I take umbrage with his comment. Jobs, housing and schools attract people to a community, not a lake. Just ask newcomers why they chose to locate to Mitchell.

Mrs. Tjarks pleaded with Mr. McCardle to change his stance. She dubbed a “no” vote as a terrible insult to the community. I was not insulted but applaud Mr. McCardle for listening to his constituents and making the right vote. Her comment was arrogant and she should apologize to him.

Frankly, spreading $25 million plus interest as well as $500,000 per annum to maintain the “fix” is careless and an expense we cannot afford in this precarious economy.

Joanne Geraets

Mitchell

