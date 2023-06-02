99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Take a drive around Lake Mitchell

Take a drive around Lake Mitchell and see how public areas have started being cleaned up.

letter to the editor.jpg
Opinion by John McLeod, Mitchell
Today at 8:55 AM

To the Editor:

I grew up on Lake Mitchell from 1952 to 1972 and am a lifetime resident of Mitchell. My dream is that Lake Mitchell will have the activities that it had years ago.

I believe that having more homes around the lake will be beneficial for Lake Mitchell. I have spent a lot of time on lakes around the country and most lakes have more homes around them along with businesses that provide fuel, bait, and groceries to support lake usage.

The city of Mitchell owns around 70% of the lake front of Lake Mitchell and even if that went to 60%, we would still have plenty undeveloped areas.

People enjoy being in nature, but if the shoreline is so overgrown that you cannot reach it or see the lake, it is not useful.

ADVERTISEMENT

I think the lake should help support itself through the property taxes generated from the homes on its banks.

I have been leading a volunteer crew that is helping clean up public use areas around the lake. The shoreline around the lake has been ignored for years and many of the trees have outlived their life span. As we have cleaned up brush and dead trees, we have been planting new trees.

Take a drive around Lake Mitchell and see how public areas have started being cleaned up. Fishing along the shore has increased now that it is becoming more accessible.

If you are interested in joining the volunteer clean-up crew, call me anytime at 605-770-3860.

John McLeod

Mitchell

What To Read Next
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Letter: Jerry Oster earned retirement
June 01, 2023 01:52 PM
 · 
By  Frank Kloucek, Scotland
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Letter: We are in a Great Spiritual War
May 27, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  David Eitemiller, Mitchell
Terry Woster
Columns
Woster: As Memorial Day arrives, remember each name has its own story
May 26, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Terry Woster
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Spencer Tornado Janklow.PNG
Local
Physical and emotional scars remain in Spencer 25 years after killer tornado
May 30, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Barry Amundson / For Sioux Falls Live
Horizon telemedicine cart .jpeg
South Dakota
Between unwinding and renewals, SD health providers seek to bridge larger-than-expected Medicaid gap
May 31, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
052023 MHS softball 3 bases.JPG
Prep
Mitchell's Alyssa Magee earns academic all-state honor for softball
May 31, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
5-13-22SalemWindStormAftermath-10.jpg
Local
Salem to convert derecho-damaged land into new housing development
May 30, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic