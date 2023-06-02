Letter: Take a drive around Lake Mitchell

To the Editor:

I grew up on Lake Mitchell from 1952 to 1972 and am a lifetime resident of Mitchell. My dream is that Lake Mitchell will have the activities that it had years ago.

I believe that having more homes around the lake will be beneficial for Lake Mitchell. I have spent a lot of time on lakes around the country and most lakes have more homes around them along with businesses that provide fuel, bait, and groceries to support lake usage.

The city of Mitchell owns around 70% of the lake front of Lake Mitchell and even if that went to 60%, we would still have plenty undeveloped areas.

People enjoy being in nature, but if the shoreline is so overgrown that you cannot reach it or see the lake, it is not useful.

I think the lake should help support itself through the property taxes generated from the homes on its banks.

I have been leading a volunteer crew that is helping clean up public use areas around the lake. The shoreline around the lake has been ignored for years and many of the trees have outlived their life span. As we have cleaned up brush and dead trees, we have been planting new trees.

Take a drive around Lake Mitchell and see how public areas have started being cleaned up. Fishing along the shore has increased now that it is becoming more accessible.

If you are interested in joining the volunteer clean-up crew, call me anytime at 605-770-3860.

John McLeod

Mitchell