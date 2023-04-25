Letter: Supporting keeping the Supreme Court at nine justices

Our Founding Fathers created a government of three branches, each checking the other two, each checked by the other two. The legislative was tasked with creating law, the executive with administering law, the Judicial with interpreting law.

Unfortunately, clear distinctions between these branches have become muddled. The Supreme Court has legislated from the bench — going beyond interpreting laws to actually creating them. Consequently, politicos began seeking to control the court’s makeup, thereby controlling the court and the precedent it sets.

After three justices were appointed during President Trump’s term, the Democrat Party started to demand an increase in Supreme Court membership. By packing the court with a slew of left-leaning justices, Democrats hope to dilute conservative votes and force rulings that further a liberal agenda.

The National Federation of Republican Women recently honored Mitchell-born U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson, praising his “Keep the Nine” bill. South Dakota’s Federation has joined this fight, passing a unanimous resolution asking Congress to preserve our traditional nine-member Supreme Court. The South Dakota Federation of Republican Women (SDFRW) is a member of the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW). SDFRW consists of 12 clubs across South Dakota.

Catherine Barranco

SDFRW President

Sioux Falls