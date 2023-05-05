Letter: Still concerned with pump project. Many others are, too.

To the Editor:

There were over 200 interested people in Platte for the afternoon and evening meetings. Farmers, ranchers, businessmen and landowners who wanted to voice their opinions and have Missouri River Energy and MidAmerican Energy listen to their concerns and answer questions.

Our 700-foot bluffs on the west side of the river are unique for them. They are waiting on the studies to find out if the hills are stable. Wow, you need a study for that? We all know those hills and bluffs are unstable.

This is a $5-plus billion project, but they are going after all the coupons, rebates, grants, refunds, green tax credits that they can get. Don’t forget folks, a lot of that money comes from us, as taxpayers.

What happens to the fish spawning when the river is raised or lowered 12 inches during spawning season? No spawning means no fishing; no fishing means no recreation; no recreation means no tourism business.

Drinking water for Randall Water District is still a large concern.

Marty Overweg did a nice job of standing up and voicing the opinion and concerns of everyone. We do not want this project here.

Missouri River Energy and MidAmerica Energy were one of the top-five donators to Gov. Noem’s inaugural ball. Is this why she won’t talk to us about this project?

GF&P should be in integral part of this whole process. The fishing, camping, boating, hunting, parks, eagles, wildlife, all these things will be affected by this Pumped Storage project. GF&P will not respond to any of our requests or questions.

My question: Why should we have to give up everything when all the benefits leave SD?

Susan Chytka

Burke