Letter: Same song, same verse, 50 years later with Lake Mitchell

To the Editor:

In the early ’70s, I served on the Mitchell City Council. At that time we organized a non-participant “Lake Mitchell Improvement Committee.” The purpose of the committee was to evaluate issues with Lake Mitchell. An issue identified was the soil erosion around the lake. The city proceeded to reduce erosion by placing rock-filled gabions at the erosion banks around the lake. Most of the gabions are still in place.

The second priority discussed was how to clean up the algae issue. Dredging was discussed in depth, however the city engineer we had questioned the cost-benefit of dredging because the water coming into the lake was not clean. He recommended the city create three to four holding ponds (similar to dugouts) on the creek to clean the incoming water to the lake. The cleaning would take place by using vegetation in the holding ponds before the water entered the lake. No action was taken.

Several years later the drought hit and the lake got very low and dredging took place to create more lake capacity and remove most of the algae causing contaminants. Unfortunately much of the vegetation on the west end of the lake was dredged, also adding to the problem.

I support dredging the lake. However, to get long-term benefits I believe we need to get the holding ponds dug first. Without the holding ponds in place I think we will be singing the same song and same verse as we did 50 years ago.

My other concern is, if the city were to issue bonds for the $25 million first, we would have limited resources to finance the construction of the holding ponds.

In conclusion, I wish to commend the actions of the four council people who opposed the $25 million loan issue. It was the right decision.

Rube Adam

Mitchell