Letter: Republicans spend money, too

To the Editor:

After reading and listening to all the talk about raising the debt ceiling, I would like to respond.

It seems a little hypocritical for Republicans to say the only way they will support the debt ceiling increase is to make major cuts to programs that benefit a major portion of people in this country.

They didn’t seem to mind voting to increase the debt ceiling three times under the Trump presidency, They also voted for an over two trillion dollar tax break for the wealthy and big corporations. The national debt increased nearly $8 trillion in the four years of the Trump presidency, which is over one fourth of the national debt. Not bad for so-called conservative Republicans.

I believe our delegation, Thune, Rounds and Johnson all voted for the three increases under Trump and the tax breaks, but now are unwilling to vote to pay the bills that have already been obligated for by raising the debt ceiling.

Every time there have been tax breaks given to the wealthy and big corporations it has dramatically increased the National Debt, President Reagan’s tax break raised the national debt by $1.8 trillion. President Bush’s tax break raised the debt by nearly six trillion. Trump’s tax break increased the debt by nearly eight trillion. That is almost one half of the total National Debt under three Republican presidents.

Charlie Flowers

Iroquois