99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Republicans spend money, too

The national debt increased nearly $8 trillion in the four years of the Trump presidency, which is over one-fourth of the national debt.

letter to the editor.jpg
Opinion by Charlie Flowers, Iroquois
Today at 1:00 PM

To the Editor:

After reading and listening to all the talk about raising the debt ceiling, I would like to respond.

It seems a little hypocritical for Republicans to say the only way they will support the debt ceiling increase is to make major cuts to programs that benefit a major portion of people in this country.

They didn’t seem to mind voting to increase the debt ceiling three times under the Trump presidency, They also voted for an over two trillion dollar tax break for the wealthy and big corporations. The national debt increased nearly $8 trillion in the four years of the Trump presidency, which is over one fourth of the national debt. Not bad for so-called conservative Republicans.

I believe our delegation, Thune, Rounds and Johnson all voted for the three increases under Trump and the tax breaks, but now are unwilling to vote to pay the bills that have already been obligated for by raising the debt ceiling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every time there have been tax breaks given to the wealthy and big corporations it has dramatically increased the National Debt, President Reagan’s tax break raised the national debt by $1.8 trillion. President Bush’s tax break raised the debt by nearly six trillion. Trump’s tax break increased the debt by nearly eight trillion. That is almost one half of the total National Debt under three Republican presidents.

Charlie Flowers

Iroquois

What To Read Next
Terry Woster
Columns
Woster: The marriage has lasted longer than the get-away car
June 02, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Terry Woster
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Letter: Take a drive around Lake Mitchell
June 02, 2023 08:55 AM
 · 
By  John McLeod, Mitchell
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Letter: Jerry Oster earned retirement
June 01, 2023 01:52 PM
 · 
By  Frank Kloucek, Scotland
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4330535+Amateur Baseball2.jpg
Sports
Second edition of Cornbelt-Sunshine Showdown amateur baseball event set for mid-June in Parkston
June 02, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Horizon telemedicine cart .jpeg
South Dakota
Between unwinding and renewals, SD health providers seek to bridge larger-than-expected Medicaid gap
May 31, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
The Tripp County courthouse. (Republic file photo)
Local
Man charged with rape of minor after alleged repeated violations of sex offender reporting laws
June 02, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
5-13-22SalemWindStormAftermath-10.jpg
Local
Salem to convert derecho-damaged land into new housing development
May 30, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic