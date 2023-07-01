Letter: Republicans should support a candidate that supports Democracy

To the Editor:

I saw on the news that former President Trump is facing a 37 count indictment for withholding classified documents from the National Archives.

According to the indictments, some of the documents deal with our National Defense and could be devastating if gotten into the wrong hands.

Trump claims he is innocent of all the charges. I believe he also claimed innocence in over 4,000 lawsuits, six bankruptcies and paying off porn stars. I have also heard statements of him being a good businessman. Maybe there is a difference between good business and intentionally beating people which is indicated by his track record in business.

Republican Congressmen are lining up to defend Trump before they even know what the charges are. They are criticizing the DOJ, but seem to forget how former Attorney General Bill Barr was nothing but a puppet doing Trump’s bidding whenever asked to do so.

Also, most of the Republican candidates who are running for President are defending Trump even before they know all the charges. Apparently they are more concerned about the court of public opinion than the court of law. (Facts matter!)

I would hope the Republicans will run a candidate that supports our Democracy and Laws instead of one that wants to destroy both.

Charlie Flowers

Iroquois