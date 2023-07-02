Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Put aside the tunnel vision on the rodeo

About the 19th year of the rodeo, it was about to fold. But the Visitors Bureau, motels, restaurants and other businesses purchased tickets and gave them free to their friends and customers.

Opinion by Carmen Johnson / Mitchell
Today at 2:00 PM

To the Editor:

It is really too bad that the Corn Palace Stampede group and the Horseman group can not put aside their tunnel vision of who is right and instead think of the revenue loss to Mitchell.

About the 19th year of the rodeo, it was about to fold. But the Visitors Bureau, motels, restaurants and other businesses purchased tickets and gave them free to their friends and customers. I am a former motel owner.

The rodeo came back strong and later even went to three days instead of two. Think about the economic income loss to our city.

Corn Palace Stampede and Horsemen’s Sports Inc. — what’s really important here?

Carmen Johnson

Mitchell

