Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Marxism begets more Marxism

letter to the editor.jpg
Opinion by Steve Sibson / Mitchell
Today at 3:36 PM

To the Editor:

Your June 28 front-page coverage of the Mitchell School District’s proposed policy regarding so-called hate speech was the best piece of journalism I have read anywhere in a while. I was quoted accurately and completely, as were the positions of those I disagreed with.

As the report stated, I am in complete agreement with the intent to eliminate “Use of racial epithets and slurs as to national origin,” but to counter a racist environment fostered by the Marxist worldview with more Marxism is the wrong approach.

I have been reviewing our eighth-grade Social Studies teacher’s edition that was developed based on the standards of an organization that promotes the Marxist based Critical Race Theory (CRT). On page 413 the teacher is to ask students a question in order to argue “that African Americans are an inferior race and will not blend into American life.” There is one source of racial division in Mitchell’s schools that fosters the “use of racial epithets and slurs as to national origin.”

The proposed policy will not solve the problem, but will only throw more gas onto the fire. Instead, we need to fast track the recently approved new standards for Social Studies that eliminate all the Marxist CRT lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Marxis ideology entered our schools after the Supreme Court began removing God’s Word from public education in 1947. Karl Marx’s goal was to dethrone God and that is what has happened. Today, could one tell those who use racial slurs that we all came from Adam and Eve; therefore our skin color doesn’t make us different? No, the Marxists who push CRT are dead set against being color blind.

The Marxist ideologues censor Biblical arguments by criminalizing their definition of hate speech. The proposed policy plays into the Marxists hands and should not be approved. The Marxists want us to destroy the Constitution so they can instill a totalitarian form of government that dictates what we can and cannot say. Tell the school board to stand on their oath of office and defend the First Amendment by saying no to this wrong-headed policy.

Steve Sibson

Mitchell

What To Read Next
Terry Woster
Columns
Woster: What's coming with AI and scammers?
8h ago
 · 
By  Terry Woster
SPORTS-WITH-JUSTIN-JEFFERSON-UNDER-WRAPS-1-SP.jpg
Pro
Dane Mizutani column: Can the Vikings defend their crown as NFC North champions?
1d ago
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Alan Guebert
Columns
Guebert: The Road to the End of the Road
2d ago
 · 
By  Alan Guebert
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The Davison County Public Safety Center serves as the home for county lockup. (Matt Gade/Republic)
Members Only
Local
Davison County felony court cases for July 18
6d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
Local
Canova man identified as victim of fatal Hanson County ATV crash
3d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Winner 6.JPG
Sports
Amateur roundup for July 22-23: Winner/Colome, Alexandria advance in District 5B semifinals
2d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge