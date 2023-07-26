Letter: Marxism begets more Marxism

To the Editor:

Your June 28 front-page coverage of the Mitchell School District’s proposed policy regarding so-called hate speech was the best piece of journalism I have read anywhere in a while. I was quoted accurately and completely, as were the positions of those I disagreed with.

As the report stated, I am in complete agreement with the intent to eliminate “Use of racial epithets and slurs as to national origin,” but to counter a racist environment fostered by the Marxist worldview with more Marxism is the wrong approach.

I have been reviewing our eighth-grade Social Studies teacher’s edition that was developed based on the standards of an organization that promotes the Marxist based Critical Race Theory (CRT). On page 413 the teacher is to ask students a question in order to argue “that African Americans are an inferior race and will not blend into American life.” There is one source of racial division in Mitchell’s schools that fosters the “use of racial epithets and slurs as to national origin.”

The proposed policy will not solve the problem, but will only throw more gas onto the fire. Instead, we need to fast track the recently approved new standards for Social Studies that eliminate all the Marxist CRT lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Marxis ideology entered our schools after the Supreme Court began removing God’s Word from public education in 1947. Karl Marx’s goal was to dethrone God and that is what has happened. Today, could one tell those who use racial slurs that we all came from Adam and Eve; therefore our skin color doesn’t make us different? No, the Marxists who push CRT are dead set against being color blind.

The Marxist ideologues censor Biblical arguments by criminalizing their definition of hate speech. The proposed policy plays into the Marxists hands and should not be approved. The Marxists want us to destroy the Constitution so they can instill a totalitarian form of government that dictates what we can and cannot say. Tell the school board to stand on their oath of office and defend the First Amendment by saying no to this wrong-headed policy.

Steve Sibson

Mitchell