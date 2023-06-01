Letter: Jerry Oster earned retirement

To the Editor:

On June 1, Jerry Oster will retire from our Big Friend WNAX radio as news director. For 49 years, Jerry has gotten up at 4 a.m. to get to the studio to get his work done. Despite this and many other challenging issues as news director he and his wife Cheryl, who also has retired this spring, have always made time for their family.

Jerry’s integrity, when it came to reporting the news of the state, region and nation is above reproach. We did not see him ad-libing his personal views or any certain political or special interest groups “spin” on the story. He reported the facts and if by chance he made an error he was quick to correct it. His wit dry humor and straight guy approach when bantering with the other announcers at WNAX served him and his listeners well.

I remember well calling Jerry in the morning about a possible news story. I would wait until after 6 a.m. to call. His dry humor came through when he asked why I was calling so late in the morning. Sure enough, I called the next time about six months later at 4:30 a.m. and he answered. Dedication to doing a good job with just the facts is the norm for Jerry Oster, in a profession that is getting more and more sensationalized and polarized. Clearly some other “so called news folks” put their twist in a news item. That clearly is not news.

Jerry was also a teacher in some respects. He made it very clear one should always write “news release on their news worthy items instead of “press release." The news is not just disbursed in our beloved newspapers but also on radio and television.

Jerry had a great 49 years of professionalism and respect in the news industry. He absolutely earned his retirement.

Frank Kloucek

Scotland

