99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Have you actually seen or used our athletic facilities?

I have been able to see many middle schools and high schools over the past few years and you would not be surprised to hear that our schools’ facilities are terrible.

letter to the editor.jpg
Opinion by Renee LeBrun, Mitchell
May 10, 2023 at 2:51 PM

To the Editor:

My husband and I got married 20 years ago. I lived in Sioux Falls at the time, and everyone assumed that we would live there. My husband worked in Mitchell, so we made the decision to live in Mitchell and raise our family here. I grew up in a small town, Milbank, so I was excited to live in a larger community with options for activities, shopping, and restaurants.

I have always been very proud to call Mitchell home. We have such a great community with wonderful people. I have seen so many instances where people in need have been met with support and kindness. Neighbors stepping up to help each other out is not the exception, but the rule.

I will never forget when a good family friend came to our community about 10 years ago for a basketball tournament. Their team was playing at Mitchell High School and after the game, they came up to me and said, “so where is the High School? This must be your old High School, right?” I was totally embarrassed. I have never felt like that in all my years of living here.

Have you ever been to a volleyball match at Mitchell High School in August or September? Or have you been to a summer league basketball game or team camp at the high school in the summer months? I have, and the feeling of sweat literally rolling down your back due to the heat is not a pleasant one. I feel sorry for the athletes as well as the students during Physical Education class during these hot South Dakota days. Have you seen the pictures of the garbage cans on the gym floors when we get rain or snow? Would this be acceptable where you live or work? The answer is no.

ADVERTISEMENT

People have options when considering a place to live and work. How do we recruit quality people and families to our community when our facilities are literally sub-standard. I have been able to see many middle schools and high schools over the past few years and you would not be surprised to hear that our schools’ facilities are terrible. If you don’t agree, I would encourage you to take a tour and ask yourself if this is a facility you are proud of. The longer we wait, the more expensive the completion of the facilities will be.

Renee LeBrun

Mitchell

What To Read Next
Terry Woster
Columns
Woster: Watching whatever was on that black-and-white screen
May 16, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry Woster
Alan Guebert
Columns
Guebert: Burning down the barn: Our unsustainable livestock and poultry CAFO culture
May 15, 2023 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Alan Guebert
Cal Thomas.jfif
Columns
Cal Thomas: Not a dime’s worth of difference
May 15, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas, political columnist
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher