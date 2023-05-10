Letter: Have you actually seen or used our athletic facilities?

To the Editor:

My husband and I got married 20 years ago. I lived in Sioux Falls at the time, and everyone assumed that we would live there. My husband worked in Mitchell, so we made the decision to live in Mitchell and raise our family here. I grew up in a small town, Milbank, so I was excited to live in a larger community with options for activities, shopping, and restaurants.

I have always been very proud to call Mitchell home. We have such a great community with wonderful people. I have seen so many instances where people in need have been met with support and kindness. Neighbors stepping up to help each other out is not the exception, but the rule.

I will never forget when a good family friend came to our community about 10 years ago for a basketball tournament. Their team was playing at Mitchell High School and after the game, they came up to me and said, “so where is the High School? This must be your old High School, right?” I was totally embarrassed. I have never felt like that in all my years of living here.

Have you ever been to a volleyball match at Mitchell High School in August or September? Or have you been to a summer league basketball game or team camp at the high school in the summer months? I have, and the feeling of sweat literally rolling down your back due to the heat is not a pleasant one. I feel sorry for the athletes as well as the students during Physical Education class during these hot South Dakota days. Have you seen the pictures of the garbage cans on the gym floors when we get rain or snow? Would this be acceptable where you live or work? The answer is no.

People have options when considering a place to live and work. How do we recruit quality people and families to our community when our facilities are literally sub-standard. I have been able to see many middle schools and high schools over the past few years and you would not be surprised to hear that our schools’ facilities are terrible. If you don’t agree, I would encourage you to take a tour and ask yourself if this is a facility you are proud of. The longer we wait, the more expensive the completion of the facilities will be.

Renee LeBrun

Mitchell