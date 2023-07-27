Letter: Don’t scapegoat Russia for world food crisis

To the Editor:

Need a scapegoat for the very real problem of worldwide hunger and starvation? Here’s a bright idea — blame Russia.

Initially, Western officials claimed that Ukrainian foodstuffs were nourishing a famished world. Secretary of State Blinken even asserted that Kiev was feeding Africa gratis.The State Department quickly walked back this outlandish untruth. More recently, Ambassador of Gavon Michel Xavier Biang cut through the fake narratives with the simple fact: only 3 percent of the exports go to the poorest countries. Meanwhile, when Russia’s massive Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline was sabotaged, Western commentators were amazingly silent about the loss of a key component of fertilizer essential to human nutrition worldwide. Compassion takes a backseat to geopolitics.

This year, some 750 million people face dire hunger emergencies, up 122 million from 2019-22. What have Russia’s indignant accusers done in this crisis? U.S. contributions for food aid dropped from $1.2 billion in 2022 to only $74 million through June of 2023. For the same respective periods, Britain went from $522 million to a mere $30 million. Germany plunged from $444 million to $34 million. But of course, there are much higher priorities than preventing mass starvation, like sending F-16s and cluster bombs to the thoroughly corrupted government of Ukraine.

Other voices in the chorus denouncing Moscow include the International Monetary Fund, which for decades arm-twisted impoverished nations to abandon any efforts to feed their people in favor of cultivating cash crops for export so as to pay down usurious debt obligations to Western banks. Then there’s the World Bank, whose former official, William Byrd, actually argued in writing that the Taliban’s successful opium ban was “bad,” because dope generated more revenue than, say, wheat! And don’t forget those Western European governments who occasionally take brief respites from their ongoing “green” assault on advanced agriculture to charge Putin with promoting global famine.

With friends like these, the world’s starving poor need no enemies. End the Ukraine war now.

Ron Wieczorek

Mitchell