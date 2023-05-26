Letter: Cleaning Lake Mitchell is essential to growth

To the Editor:

My name is Justin Thiesse, and I’m proud to be born and raised in Mitchell. I tried moving away a few times but ultimately came back to raise my family. I have growing concerns about the future of our community.

I live on the lake and own a local business. I build storage units and business suites which are home to many small businesses. I plan to invest another $3-4 million into our community this year through new construction.

I am not giving up on Mitchell, but wonder if our City Council is.

Not supporting Lake Mitchell cleanup is a death sentence to this town. Why would the council spend time and money on studies regarding lake cleanup and dredging, only to vote it down?

Mitchell needs to attract new businesses, new families and new sources of economic growth. Let’s start with the best natural asset our community has—Lake Mitchell! A clean lake would attract visitors and potential residents from the surrounding area, including Sioux Falls, our state’s largest city just 70 miles away.

What draws people to Mitchell? What assets do we have to market our community and keep it thriving? I know a lot of the town thinks the lake is only for those who own homes on the shore. This is not true.

Voters during the June 6 election should consider how the sale of lake lots can aid in the cleaning of Lake Mitchell. A clean lake can be a catalyst for new investments in Mitchell such as new businesses, stores and restaurants. We want our community to have a clean lake to help attract investors.

If we don’t clean up the lake, Mitchell will be passing on future investments, business and tax revenue from those who have put time and energy into building this community for a future generation.

Justin Thiesse

Mitchell