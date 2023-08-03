Letter: Carbon projects a win for agriculture

To the Editor:

Once the facts are understood, our agriculture community will embrace carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects for the benefit of farmers across South Dakota.

South Dakota’s inclusion in these carbon projects would allow the state’s bioethanol producers to compete in low-carbon fuel markets, and increased bioethanol production would drive additional demand for local corn. According to new economic research by Dakota Institute, this would add an average of 19 cents per bushel statewide to the corn basis.

Those dollars would not only benefit farmers – they would also benefit the many communities supported by agriculture across the state.

A boost in bioethanol production has boosted the corn basis before. When the bioethanol industry scaled from one percent of the nation’s standard gasoline supply to 10 percent, farm income in the U.S. doubled.

ADVERTISEMENT

That effect was the model for what value-added agriculture could mean for rural America. But we can’t stop there. It is the model we must follow today to continue improving the economic future for farms in South Dakota.

In addition to the impact on the farm, these projects would provide an economic boost for the state. That same report estimates that over a 10-year span, South Dakota would see a $5.92 billion increase in gross output from construction and ongoing operations. That number includes new business for industries that would benefit from the project, such as construction, retail trade, and manufacturing, among others.

Over that same time period, an additional 7,105 hometown jobs would be created.

We have seen that when bioethanol wins, agriculture wins. Now, there is an opportunity to do it again. Farmers and the rest of the agriculture sector should support the proposed carbon projects and the brighter future it represents for rural America.

Becky Pitz

General Manager, POET Bioprocessing, Mitchell

