Letter: Bias reaches new heights

To the Editor:

The June 3-4 edition’s front page had a piece regarding the high school bond issue that contained 799 words devoted to the ruling elite’s PSY-OP narrative supporting passage, while the opposition was given only 66 words. The bias of this paper has reached new heights.

The piece contains the following opinion, “The process worked.” If it worked, then why did they need an additional $17 million in debt? Since 2009, the L-T debt of the district went from $4 million to $45 million as of June 30, 2022. That debt includes a $24,484,521 bond that the district incorrectly claimed was only $22,900,000 in order to avoid a vote on the entire high school project.

On March 14, 2022, I explained to the district in detail that that bond was outside of state law. I was ignored. Instead they approved a $45 million high school project using that bond in January. The ruling elite’s narrative excludes the fact that another bond, estimated to be $7,500,000, will be needed to fund the budget shortfall on what was irresponsibly approved. Clearly $32 million in bonds should have kicked in State Statute 13-16-6.3, and the property owners of the district should rightfully be voting on the entire $65 million project. Why doesn’t this paper do some investigative reporting and ask our District 20 legislators about this attack on property rights?

The opinion piece also included the PSY-OP’s misinformation regarding the property tax impact being only “44 cents per $1,000 of taxable value.” Not true. With passage, the total debt of this project will be $49 million and the debt service will rise to around $5 million, including over $2 million in tax-free to the investors. The total property tax impact is closer to $2.75 per $1,000, not 44 cents.

How is taking $5 million out of Mitchell’s economy via property taxes to pay for this debt good for our economic future, including the kids? The real reason Mitchell is not growing is that our local governments are making bad investments based on emotion, not on financial facts. This paper is helping.

Steve Sibson

Mitchell