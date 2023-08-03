Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Addiction story could have gone deeper

In Mitchell, a wonderful AA group exists to meet daily to talk about these struggles.

letter to the editor.jpg
By Carrie Culhane / Mitchell
Today at 2:11 PM

To the Editor:

In addiction therapy and treatment, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. I applaud this gentleman’s road to sobriety in the path he has created in his journey.

With AA and/or cognitive behavioral therapy, millions have found success as well. In AA, religion can be a primary focus if the individual chooses to do so. The primary and ultimate premise of AA is fellowship, while choosing to implement religion or accountability as your guiding principles. In cognitive behavioral therapy, the goal is to uncover the root cause of your suffering, and facing and overcoming these feelings.

I feel it’s important to talk about how one method does not define more success over another. As individuals, and the depth of their addiction, people seeking recovery will ultimately develop their own approach to success. I find it necessary to say that religion is not the only way to gain sobriety. While successful for many, I feel this statement can deter non-religious people from seeking help with their addictions. Fellowship earns true validity in creating a community of like-minded struggles in which addicts are safe from scrutiny and blame.

In Mitchell, a wonderful AA group exists to meet daily to talk about these struggles. Zoom groups are prevalent and there are well qualified counselors in the area for individualized. In addition, There exists many routes to develop or find that individualized success program everywhere.

The article talks about the millions of people struggling with addiction and I feel there is a missed opportunity in highlighting other programs, as someone questioning their own addiction should be informed of their alternatives in their quest for a healthy future. As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to SAMHSA’s national help line at 1-800-662-HELP or ask a sober acquaintance for guidance.

This is the beauty in fellowship. Everyone’s struggles which lead them to addiction are unique to them, hence why the journey out of addiction is unique to them as well.

Carrie Culhane

Mitchell

