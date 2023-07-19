Letter: A split decision on the lake is disappointing

To the Editor:

I live just up the road from the lake, less than a quarter-mile. I am lucky to be able to drive by it daily. While driving it seems to glisten and move, reminding me why I moved here.

But take a walk or even a slow drive and you’ll notice it, that locally infamous scent of rot and algae blooms. During the summer I take frequent walks around the lake roads and trails. From a distance the lake is nice, but close up, it can seem rancid, and the numerous warning signs remind you the water could be harmful.

We all know it is a major issue and it only gets worse every day. Numerous solutions have been advised and some progress has been made upstream, which is important, but not enough, admit many experts. The lake needs dredged and additives placed that stand to fight blue-green algae bloom.

I was recently at a lake cleanup meeting and listened to the experts and heard the concerns of the attending public. Nobody disagreed that something has to be done. The meeting seemed like a briefing on what is going to happen soon.

Recently I heard of the Mitchell City Council splitting on the decision to fund a loan to pay for lake improvements, meaning nothing is going to happen. Do you agree that nothing needs to be done? Everything gets more expensive every year; look at home mortgage and student loan rates.

This work needs to happen and I am very disappointed in the council’s decision. They need to approve something or get out of the way. This is not a progress issue; this is just maintaining what we have. We didn’t get to decide the lake’s placement, but we do control how we protect our time.

Lake Mitchell is an EPA disaster and cleanup needs done. We have a solid strategy, we have help on project funding, and we have a unified opinion throughout the community on the need for it. Do you agree and what do you think the city should approve?

Matt Raschke

Mitchell