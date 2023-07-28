Woster: When you're left out in the dark

When we lost power and the house turned dark late the other evening, it reminded me how dependable our electricity generally is these days.

This isn’t an essay on climate change or the future of refrigeration and air conditioning in a world being impacted by weather extremes. As residents of a nation that uses increasing amounts of electricity and natural gas and all other sorts of energy sources, I know we are putting heavy demands on the power grid. I worry about that, and I read with great interest stories and reports about the future. That wasn’t what I was thinking in a dark house the other evening.

I was thinking was how nice it is to have a power source that generally works when it is supposed to work. That should be a nonpolitical, noncontroversial thing to think about, right, something that works?

It is quite the surprise these days when the power fails. When I was a kid, losing electrical power was almost a given whenever a wind storm, snowfall, heavy rain or anything else out of the ordinary came our way. And, as anyone who grew up on a farm before rural electrification knows, dark is complete out in the country in the middle of the night when clouds hide the stars. It is a dark that city folks never see.

In my early years, we got our power on the farm from a wind charger. It usually worked when the wind blew. It somehow stored electricity in glass batteries for calm days and nights. When we ran out of power, we used kerosene lamps or candles.

Some years ago, I casually mentioned to a neighbor in Pierre that we had a wind charger on the farm. “You must have been rich,’’ he said. I never thought of it that way. My dad used to talk about “how the other half lives.’’ This neighbor thought I was part of the other half. Who knew?’’

The Rural Electric Cooperative brought fairly dependable power to our farm neighborhood. It wasn’t perfect. Blizzards and summer wind storms could snap a string of power poles in half in a matter of seconds. It was better than a wind charger or a stack of glass batteries, for sure. I can’t pinpoint exactly how old I was when REA wired our farm, but I have an image of standing at the edge of the garage one evening just before bed and marveling at how the yard light chased the darkness away.

When the power went out the other evening, I bumped my way through the house until I reached the sideboard in the kitchen where we keep flashlights. I found one with good batteries and another with a weak set. I set that one aside and used the good one to find my way to the bedroom.

Sure, I wondered how long we might be in the dark. I worried about the lack of air conditioning on what promised to be a warm, muggy night. I worried briefly about the food in the refrigerator and freezer. Nothing I could do about those things, though, so I went to bed.

Back on the farm, and in the early years of school in Chamberlain, a power outage sent my mom searching for candles. We had flashlights just like other families. Our flashlights usually contained spent batteries and produced a weak, yellowish light at best. Flashlights at our house were used primarily to find candles and a box of kitchen matches.

I first associated bad weather and candles as a kid when our mother, after seeing lightning blaze in black clouds in the western sky, would herd us kids across the wet grass and down into the storm cellar. The odor of ozone and candle wax was implanted in me early.

In town, in the early years, we still relied on candles when we lost power. I sometimes thought one reason we went to church regularly was to bring home those squat, round candles as a guard against storms.

In the power outage the other evening, I had not a single candle. My mom would have been disappointed.