Woster: When we twirled the dial to find rocking hits

In the late 1950s, when Elvis and Fats Domino and the Shirelles rode the airwaves, I sometimes asked the folks if I could wash the car.

That usually happened on quiet Saturday afternoons in fall or spring, times when I wasn’t needed for farm work. It wasn’t that I didn’t have the imagination to find something else to do on an idle Saturday. It sure wasn’t that I was such a dutiful son that I truly wanted to make sure the car glistened in the sun.

See, when I washed the car, I could leave the driver’s side door open and listen to the radio. For some reason, our cars had the best reception for the gaggle of rock and roll stations that were springing up across the country. If you are unfamiliar with the capabilities of AM radio, you would be amazed at what music could be produced by a small set in the dash of a Nash or Chevrolet or Pontiac station wagon.

At night, the console radio up in my bedroom usually picked up KOMA. When I was a teenager, KOMA from Oklahoma City had the hottest playlists and the coolest disc jockeys in the United States. That’s how it was in the middle of South Dakota, anyway. They had a powerful night-time signal, and they delivered both the new songs by emerging bands and singers and the chart-topping hits of the superstars of the time.

At some point, I acquired an inexpensive transistor radio. I could carry that anywhere, including to school during World Series week. It picked up some music and sports, but it lacked the daytime reach of the car radio. So did the console in the bedroom, good at it was at night.

Of course, we had to twirl the dial on the car radio to find rocking hits. AM radio’s dial ranged through dozens of stations, weak and strong. Down low at 570, WNAX in Yankton brought news weather, sports and the markets to farm country. Near the top of the dial, 1520 was “Yours truly, KOMA’’. In between lay a world of possibilities. And uncertainties. Sometimes during the day, a great station would come through. Sometimes it just disappeared.

The radio in the car gave me the best chance to hear my music. The folks didn’t mind if I played the radio, as long as the car got clean. I took my time most Saturdays, like I was getting paid by the hour.

If I’m giving the impression my rock and roll tunes shook up the neighborhood, well, not really. Cranked all the way open, the volume of those car radios barely reached across the yard. A “10’’ reading on the volume knob back then wasn’t like a “10’’ on one of today’s car stereos.

I got to thinking about those days and those car radios when I read a short news report that said some makers of electric cars are discontinuing the AM radio option in their vehicles. Electromagnetic interference or some such thing. I gather there are protests.

I would protest, too. Cars and AM radio were instrumental in my coming of age. I said I listened as I washed the car? That’s what kids did. Washed the car and listened to tunes. Or borrowed the car in the evening, visited a friend across town, parked at the curb, let the doors hang open and grooved as we shared our dreams.

Or, we might lie back on the hood of the car and gaze at the stars while the Shirelles sang “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?’’ I guess a whole generation knows about listening to the radio while reclining on the hood of the car. Suzy Bogguss did a song not so many years ago that includes the line, “Live from high atop the hood of my car, I’m signing off. Sweet dreams, baby, wherever you are.’’

I don’t know what kids today would make of that line. It took me back to what seems, from 60 years on, like such a simple time. It makes me want to go outside and wash the pickup. It still has an AM button on the radio.