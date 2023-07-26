Woster: What's coming with AI and scammers?

The other morning on network news, I watched artificial intelligence convince a news reporter’s mother to give up her driver license number.

It was amazing, really. I gather it is becoming more common, too, as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more sophisticated and bad people become more adept at always developing technology to scam other humans out of, well, whatever those bad actors want, I guess.

The demonstrated scam involved someone using AI to create a likeness of the voice of the news reporter. Using that fake but realistic voice, the demonstrator called the reporter’s mother and asked her to send her driver license number. She did, without question. The reporter called her later and explained the scam. She asked something like, “Is this really you now?’’

The reporter assured her it was, but I was thinking, “Isn’t that just what a scammer would say?’’ Keep the con going for as long as possible. Ask for a Social Security number or bank account code, too. I mean, seriously. Over the phone, having just been told she had been scammed, why would a mother trust that she now recognizes her son’s voice the second time? This is some frightening stuff, uncharted territory we are moving into deeper and deeper.

Bad enough that scammers have been targeting older citizen. For example, they phone and pretend to be a grandchild in trouble. “Grampa, can you help me? I’m in jail in (name a town).’’ Or sick in another country or in some other fix that requires a quick transfer of money.

You have probably heard stories like that. I have a good friend who said he almost got sucked into such a con. The voice on the phone, over a line that seemed to have a bad connection, called him Grampa. My friend did what many of us would have done when we heard a voice that sounded troubled and familiar. He asked if the caller was one of his grandsons, and he used the name. Of course, the guy on the other end of the line said he sure was that exact grandchild.

Before the situation got to the money exchange, my friend caught the odor of rotting fish and did some checking. But as he said later, “You would not believe how close I came to believing that was my grandson on the phone. That’s scary.’’

In a larger context, having the ability to create a voice that fools a mother raises disturbing questions about the future of facts and truth. Those things are already under siege in so many ways. When someone can create the voice of a politician, an elected official, a celebrity – well, anyone, really – and make that voice say whatever the creator wants it to say, how will any of us know what is real?

I have seen demonstrations of how new technology allows for the creation of video clips that seem to show a real person saying something that person never said. That’s another blow to the ideal of honest, factual exchanges for public policy discussions, Unsavory folks would/will have a field day making an opponent appear to say all manner of outlandish, offensive things. “Who you gonna trust?’’

I have to say, it is bad enough that I go through every day reading and watching news and other information sources, constantly asking myself how likely is it that the information I see and hear is real. As a citizen, I should always be alert for bad information. We all should. Emerging technology and people bent on creating doubt and chaos make it more difficult, more tiring, to always be on guard.

Back in the 70s, when lawmakers talked about whether to allow public access to archived audio files of legislative discussions, one fear was that spoken quotes would be taken out of context and used in campaigns attacks. The public benefit of public access eventually outweighed concerns about political mischief. But people worried.

I can only imagine how much more worried they would have been had they envisioned a time when both voices and images could be conjured out of thin air. Who you gonna trust, indeed.