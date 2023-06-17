Woster: What is the best thing about being a dad?

To get in the spirit for Father’s Day, I spent some time looking for answers to the question, “What is the best thing about being a dad.’’

The first thing I saw on the first list I discovered said the best thing was meeting your child for the first time. “Childbirth,’’ the site said, “is additionally meaningful for dads. They may have felt the child kick, but they are seeing (the newborn) for the first time.’’

I can recall exactly what I was thinking the first time I saw each of my three kids.

Two of the three kids came early, so I could be forgiven if I was thinking, “Wait. I haven’t finished warming up. You can’t start the game yet.’’ I didn’t say those words aloud, I don’t think, when our first child, a daughter, was born. Dads didn’t go into the delivery room in those days, so I first saw the precious infant in her mother’s arms in a hallway heading outside the delivery room. My first thought was, “Wow. It’s a baby.’’ My next thought was, “She’s incredibly tiny. How will I not break her? I’m not ready for this.’’

I couldn’t say such things, of course. Dads can’t admit they haven’t a clue how to take care of a child, how to care for her, how to help her grow – how to change a cloth diaper without jabbing the little girl with the diaper pin. I do remember thinking the diaper pins were way too big, as if they had been made for a child of giants.

The first few times I had to change the baby girl’s diapers, I hesitated, shaking and perspiring in a way that reminded me of the time I tried to pin a corsage on Nancy’s prom dress in front of her mom and dad. Over time, I learned to pin the diaper tight enough to hold without jabbing the child. I never grew comfortable with the process. I much preferred the disposable diapers with their strips of tape that we used with our third child. What an invention.

I felt much the same sense of inadequacy when our second child, a son, was born, and again with our third, also a boy. The first son came almost exactly on time. I still wasn’t ready. I guess that was about the only time in his life that boy had the patience to wait until his time came. Ever after, he wanted to be in motion, day and night. He’s still that way.

The second son, born nine years after his big brother, arrived more than a month ahead of schedule. He had breathing problems that night and received some sort of last rights from a young priest as nervous as Nancy and I were. He had to fight for several days before the hospital released him fully into our care. I was not ready for any of that.

If you asked, I would say the best part of being a dad is the random moment, unremarkable times when you look up and see your child smiling at you and your heart fills to bursting. The worst part of being a dad – any parents, I’ll bet - is when your child, girl or boy, has been hurt or disappointed or treated cruelly. Sometimes you can say or do something that helps. Too often you can only love the kid and let them figure it out. I have never felt as helpless in my life as in those times when I could only watch and care.

The second best part, and the second worst, too, is letting each kid go. A time comes when you realized all those years together were preparation for the daughter or the son to leave. I remember when we dropped our daughter off at her college dorm. She seemed so happy and excited to be there and a little impatient with us for dragging out our goodbyes. The quiet drive home lasted forever. And yet, she was happy, ready. We wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

She comes back sometimes. The boys do, too. That’s another good thing about being a dad.

