Woster: Watching, learning from wild animals

The deer appeared out of the gathering darkness, walking slowly, warily on the gravel road that runs above the rocks that line the river bank.

The two of them saw us at the same time we saw them. We were sitting on our front step, relaxing after a meal, anticipating the community fireworks display an hour or so away. The deer paused, studying us. They tensed visibly when the boom from a neighbor’s fireworks sent a trail of colored fire into the night sky.

The animals walked ahead, even as more explosions and showers of sparks let the sky above a town celebrating Independence Day. At some point, the deer broke into a trot and disappeared, most likely into the line of trees that runs behind our house.

I am sure they were frightened by the exploding firecrackers, the sharp bands of display fireworks and the flashes of light. Perhaps they were terrified. I might have been, in their place, clueless about fireworks, wandering familiar ground not turned into some kind of alien world by lights and sounds. Deer don’t understand the Fourth of July.

The explosions and flashes of light are something small children sometimes struggle to understand, too. Some of ours did, anyway, a bit earlier in the evening when one of the dads joined the celebrations with a few high-volume fireworks. One child cried and covered her ears. Another covered her ears, too, perhaps in sympathy.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can tell a 3-year-old that the noise isn’t going to hurt her. You can say there’s no need to be frightened. You can lead a horse to water, too, as the old saying goes.

Read more of Terry Woster's columns here ...







A person can learn much from watching the behavior of animals and small children. Deer, like the ones that passed our way Tuesday evening, don't put up a front. They have no image to project, no reputation to protect. They just are.

One of the first evenings after we moved into our Chamberlain home by the river, a young deer wandered out of the trees, stepped lightly across the patio and ate the blossoms off the plants in the flower box just outside our kitchen window. He meant no harm. That’s how deer roll.

I didn’t take it personally. I can’t count the number of times in my life when I have taken things personally, always involving another human. It isn’t the way with animals. Things simply are not personal.

Small children can be like that. They don’t get personal, not intentionally. They don’t put up fronts. They don’t get personal and intentionally put up a front or think about a reputation. One of my favorite ages for children is when they are old enough to express themselves with words but still young enough to take delight in the world around them and still open enough to express their delight without reservation. If adults aren’t around to mess things up, small children can sometimes play together in a joyful way.

So do some animals. The other morning, Nancy and I watched a squirrel and a rabbit playing together round the fat elm tree in the front yard. Nancy captured some video as the squirrel ran down the tree and chased the rabbit across the lawn. Then the rabbit turned and chased the squirrel back to the tree. The squirrel scampered up to safety and disappeared around the curve of the trunk. The rabbit hopped around the base of the trunk until the squirrel darted down and chased the rabbit over the grass. The rabbit ran a bit and then turned back, chasing the squirrel.

They repeated the sequence so often it had to be play, not chance. I have watched our squirrels chase each other up and down the trees. I have seen our rabbits chase each other around the lawn, hopping over one another in games of leapfrog. Until the other day, I hadn't seen rabbits and squirrels at play.

They seemed to be having fun. We could learn some things from them.