Woster: Touring before the interstate

On a family vacation in the Black Hills ages ago, my big brother climbed a pine-covered hillside so steep our dad had to scramble up and rescue him.

My brother said the hill didn’t look that steep going up. It looked like the sheer face of a mountainside coming down, he said. I never have been sure how our dad managed to climb the hill, much less ease back down while holding a boy in one arm. In my memory, the hill looked awfully steep from where I stood at the base. I sure wouldn’t have tried to scale it.

Those are the sorts of things I remember from the family vacations we took when my siblings and I were young. We probably didn’t take a trip every year, but in my memory we did. The whole family worked hard through haying and harvest seasons. When those were done, we had a breather.

We packed whichever automobile we were driving at the time and headed out on the open road. South Dakota is in the heart of the summer travel seasons. Tourists from other states – and a bunch of home-grown families out seeing their own state – are on the highways and interstates. If they are like we were when I was a kid, they are hurrying from one attraction to another, seeing how much time they can make between stops and hearing from the young ones in the vehicle a steady whine of “How much farther is it,’’ and “Are we almost there.’’ If the South Dakota Legislature were to designate a state tourist (and they way they sometimes operate, they just might decide to do that), it could well be the five-year-old in the backseat who can’t seem to understand that it will take as long as it takes to get to Murdo or Wall, Sioux Falls or Watertown.

Back when we traveled, the interstate was only a wish. Eisenhower was president during much of my young life, and the interstate system got his name, so he and some of his key planners must have been working on it. We didn’t benefit during the years of our long trips. We rode old Highway 16 across South Dakota and similar winding, heaving two-lane roads in other states.

A kid learned a lot about geography that way. The old highways seemed to go through the heart of every village and town on the map, and a few that weren’t on any map. Roadside gas stations had attendants who filled your car, washed your windows, checked your oil and, in one or two places, opened the doors and used a whisk broom to sweep the floor mats.

Roadside diner and small-town cafes smelled of hot grease and fried potatoes. Their menus served the basic burgers and such. Always the special was roast beef with mashed potatoes and thick gravy. Nearly always, the pies were fresh and home-made.

My family tells people I never saw one of the attractions along our route. I was too busy reading books to look out the windows. Not true. Yes, I read books. No, I didn’t miss everything. I saw the billboards for petrified forests and trout fishing villages and eighth wonders of the world. I would have stopped at every one of those advertised places if it had been up to me. It wasn’t, so there was no point in speaking up.

I do remember asking, somewhere in western South Dakota, if we could stop and see the prairie dog town I saw on a billboard. I don’t know why it drew my attention. We had plenty of dog towns with bicycle riding distance of our farm. I guess I wanted to see what made this one worth a tourist’s time. Dad didn’t stop.

He did stop the time the wind whipped the glasses from my face as I hung my head out the window while we drove through some valley in Washington state. He threw the gearshift into reverse and backed along the shoulder until we saw the glasses.

They were unbroken. Lucky, too. I wouldn’t have been able to read my books the rest of the way home.