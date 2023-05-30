Woster: Thinking about triptiks and vacation inflation

The other morning, I watched a national news broadcast on which a couple of travelers talked about “vacation inflation.’’

I know from experience that reporters and editors like catchy taglines for stories. Vacation inflation does the trick. A reporter on the program interviewed a couple of travelers and a money expert about how vacation inflation was affecting their summer travel plans.

Turns out, vacation inflation is plain old inflation – the rising cost of things. We all know what inflation is and does. But just saying inflation isn’t particularly catchy, not for people hammered with information morning to night. Vacation inflation sounds new, even scary.

What it means is people who travel will pay more for plane tickets, hotel rooms, meals and entertainment. As I listened to the program, I thought, “Well, who wouldn’t have expected travel to cost more? Everything else does.’’

Nancy and I seldom travel to exotic places – like another state. We have relatives who have gone to Bora Bora and Vietnam and Ireland and the like. I can’t imagine packing for such a trip. I can’t imagine flying to another country. I can’t imagine owning a passport.

To be honest, I can’t imagine flying anywhere. Nancy and I just don’t do that. We flew to Los Angeles a couple of times when the kids were young. We visited Disneyland, Magic Mountain, places like that. But that was 40 or 45 years ago. These days, we travel to visit immediate family or watch a track meet or keep a medical appointment.

I can’t imagine being in an airport talking with a national news correspondent about vacation inflation. Maybe I should try it – not the travel, just hanging out at an airport. I could tell the reporter, “Yup, it’s killing me. I had planned two months in Bali, but this darned vacation inflation? I’m going to stay home.’’ I imagine myself walking away from the reporter, pretending to be a man broken by vacation inflation.

I wonder what my dad would have made of the whole business. When I was growing up on the farm, we took a family vacation nearly every summer, as soon as the harvest was finished. We were a typical farm family, I suppose. We sure weren’t wealthy, except in land and a good way to live. Somehow, the folks squirreled away enough to get us to the Black Hills or Yellowstone. And a couple of times we took two whole weeks to tour the country, once heading west as far as the Pacific, the other traveling east to Niagara Falls and up into Canada for our return.

So, no, we didn’t have a ton of money. But Dad worked with the motor club, which planned a driving route for our vacation pleasure. In those days, the motor club put out a thing called a triptik. It was kind of like a reporter’s notebook, thin and long. It had dozens of pages, each with a couple of hundred miles of our suggested travel route highlighted in red on a map. It wasn’t jumbo jet travel, but it was the most amazing thing I saw until I was much older.

On the long drives between tourist attractions and motor-court cottages, my siblings and I would fight over the triptik. It was the only entertainment in the car besides the AM radio. Unfamiliar stations get old fast, and a kid can eat only so many bologna sandwiches, you know? The information the triptik contained was fascinating. Roadside attractions, every town on the map, interesting bits of history. The triptik entertained us for countless road hours.

When I bought a pickup six years ago, the sales person told me it came with onboard Wi-Fi, three gigs worth. His expression said I should be impressed, so I said, “Man, are you kidding me?’’ He said that many (much?) gigs would last months.

Shortly after that, I took the pickup to Denver. Nancy, two granddaughters and one granddaughter’s friend rode along. The young girls sat in the back and worked their phones. We ran out of gigs not long after we reached the city.

Triptiks never ran out of gigs. They never warned about vacation inflation, either.