Woster: The limits on do-it-myself chores

My brother-in-law from Colorado visited recently, and l found him out behind the house gazing up at the rain gutters.

“You probably need to clean the branches and twigs out of your gutters,’’ he said when I joined him.

He was right, of course. I should clean the gutters, probably every week, what with all the trees around here. Leaves fall the whole year round, and small branches and twigs drop with every solid breeze.

The trees are part of the charm, and they offer great shade during the heat of summer. But their branches and leaves do clog the gutters. Eventually, I always clean them out. I just put it off as long as I can.

I told my brother-in-law that. “It is just a pain to get up there and dig the junk out.’’

“Get up there?’’ he said. “You don’t have to get up there. There are people who do those kinds of jobs.’’

For some reason, his words triggered a memory of a Christmas visit to my mom’s house years ago. The weather had been cold and snowy, and ice had built up around the vents on her roof. Members of the family stood around in the cold, eyeing the steeply pitched roof and the caked ice.

“There must be someone in town who does that kind of job,’’ one of us said. We went back in the house, grabbed the phone book (oh, those were the days, weren’t they?) and called a number that advertised something like “Will tackle any job.’’ The so-called tackler came out, peered through the hazy evening at the steep, ice-covered roof and said, “No way am I climbing up there.’’

After he left, my younger brother said, “Well, I guess we found out the limits of ‘any job.’’’

A couple of days after my brother-in-law headed back to Rocky Mountain country, I hauled out my step ladder, put on a pair of tattered leather gloves and climbed up to clean out the eaves. Turns out, I am one of those folks who does that sort of thing. I just don’t get paid. If satisfaction is the pay, I am underpaid for gutter cleaning.

As I pulled twigs and soggy leaves from the gutters, it occurred to me that the reason I won’t try to hire someone to clean my rain gutters is guilt. I would feel guilty having someone do that work, even if I paid them. I can clean the eaves. I don’t care to, but I can.

I grew up on a farm where everyone did whatever work had to be done and no one expected to be exempt from any chore unless they absolutely could not do it. Perhaps it is as simple as the old Midwestern work ethic. If I can do a job, I shouldn’t expect someone else to do it for me.

Don’t get me wrong. I have my limits on do-it-myself chores. As I grow older, so does the list of things I won’t do.

Plumbing is one of those things. Early in my home-owning life, I removed a cast-iron bathtub from a century-old house. Friends told me to get a sledge hammer, break the thing up and carry it out in pieces. The first blow I struck rebounded, the business end of the sledge slammed into the stool and I had to replace both the tub and the toilet.

Here are a couple of home-project items I found on the internet. More than 50 percent of people in a survey said they had completed their most recent DIY project themselves. However, another survey said the average home has nine unfinished DIY projects.

I can’t describe how excited I was during my Pierre years when I found a Yellow Pages home-projects entry for “Hire A Husband.’’ I called those folks a lot. They did better work than any husband I ever knew. They didn’t mind if I hung around and watched them work, either.

Sometimes when I called them, I felt guilty for asking for help with something that, once upon a time, I could have done. I still feel that way about cleaning the gutters. Maybe someday, though.